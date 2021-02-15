Jyoti Malhotra Replaces Charles Frump As Managing Director At Volvo Cars India

Volvo Cars India has appointed Jyoti Malhotra as the new Managing Director of the company. Malhotra will be the first Indian to head the company in India and will be replacing Charles Frump who has been heading Volvo India since October 2017. Malhotra has been currently serving as Director - Sales & Marketing- Volvo Cars India and will be taking over as the new position on March 01, 2021. In Frump's tenure, Volvo Cars India started its local production in India and introduced new-generation models along with planning to bring in the Volvo XC40 Recharge EV in India in the near future.

Also Read: 2021 Volvo S60 Priced At ₹ 45.9 Lakh; Bookings Open

Charles Frump has been heading Volvo India since October 2017.

On Malhotra's appointment, Frumps said, "At present, we are at a critical juncture in the Indian market where the industry is moving towards a significant transformation to electric mobility and I am confident Jyoti will lead the company through this phase in an extremely seamless manner. And I feel extremely proud to announce Jyoti as the first Indian to head the company in India."

On similar lines, Malhotra said, "It is indeed a challenge to take over from Charles who was instrumental in growing the company to its present level. These are exciting times with the Indian automobile sector being on the phase of transition to the Electric vehicle era. Volvo India is gearing up for the same and I look forward to this major shift in our company's offerings. I thank Charles for his contributions towards the development of Volvo Car brand in India and I wish him success in his future endeavours."

Also Read: Volvo Cars To Triple Electric Car Production Capacity In Belgium

Volvo is gearing up to launch the XC40 recharge in India.

Jyoti has over 24 years of automotive experience in sales and marketing domain. He has held national, regional and local positions in various automotive companies in India like Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Fiat Auto India before taking over as Director Marketing & Sales at Volvo Car India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.