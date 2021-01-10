New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Volvo Cars To Triple Electric Car Production Capacity In Belgium

The plant already builds the XC40 Recharge, the company's first fully electric car, as well as a plug-in hybrid version of the XC40.

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Volvo Cars To Triple Electric Car Production Capacity In Belgium expand View Photos

Volvo Cars is tripling electric car manufacturing capacity at its plant in Ghent, Belgium as it prepares to meet fast growing demand for its Recharge line-up of electric cars. The capacity increase comes as Volvo Cars also reports total sales of electric cars more than doubled in 2020, compared to 2019. By 2022, electric car capacity at the Ghent plant will have more than tripled from the current levels and amount to around 60 per cent of the plant's total production capacity.

Ghent is currently preparing to take a second fully electric Volvo model, based on the CMA modular vehicle architecture, into production later this year. The plant already builds the XC40 Recharge, the company's first fully electric car, as well as a plug-in hybrid version of the XC40. 

c71m5qkg

By 2022, electric car capacity at the Ghent plant will have more than tripled from the current levels 

Volvo Cars is committed to becoming a premium electric car company and in coming years, the company will launch several fully electric cars. By 2025, it aims for its global sales to consist of 50 per cent fully electric cars, with the rest hybrids. While Ghent is the first of its global manufacturing network to start building fully electric cars, the company also has plans to increase electric car manufacturing capacity at its other facilities around the globe. 

a4s6ipog

By 2025, it aims for its global sales to consist of 50 per cent fully electric cars, with the rest hybrids. 

Newsbeep
0 Comments

Last month, Volvo Cars also announced it will assemble electric motors at its powertrain plant in Skovde, Sweden, and plans to establish complete in-house e-motor production by mid-decade. It will invest 700 million SEK to this end in coming years. The company is also investing significantly in the in-house design and development of e-motors for the next generation of Volvo cars.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Sales Of Electrified Vehicles Tripled For Mercedes-Benz In 2020 Worldwide
Sales Of Electrified Vehicles Tripled For Mercedes-Benz In 2020 Worldwide
MG Motor India Ramps Up Production Capacity To Meet Demand
MG Motor India Ramps Up Production Capacity To Meet Demand
Tesla Market Value Crosses $800 Billion For The First Time
Tesla Market Value Crosses $800 Billion For The First Time
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Volkswagen AG Donates 10 million Euros For European Environmental Projects
Volkswagen AG Donates 10 million Euros For European Environmental Projects
BMW Group India Delivers 9,167 Vehicles In 2020, Registers 17% Drop In Sales Y-o-Y
BMW Group India Delivers 9,167 Vehicles In 2020, Registers 17% Drop In Sales Y-o-Y
Honda H'ness CB 350 Receives Price Hike By Up To Rs. 2,500
Honda H'ness CB 350 Receives Price Hike By Up To Rs. 2,500
Volvo Cars To Triple Electric Car Production Capacity In Belgium
Volvo Cars To Triple Electric Car Production Capacity In Belgium
Nio Launches First Electric Sedan Model As Tesla Delivers China-Built SUV
Nio Launches First Electric Sedan Model As Tesla Delivers China-Built SUV
Mahindra Thar Receives 6,500 Bookings In December 2020
Mahindra Thar Receives 6,500 Bookings In December 2020
Daimler Starting Year With Optimism After Strong Finish To 2020: CEO
Daimler Starting Year With Optimism After Strong Finish To 2020: CEO
Volvo Cars Reports Strongest Second-Half Sales Globally In Company History In 2020
Volvo Cars Reports Strongest Second-Half Sales Globally In Company History In 2020
Audi To Phase Out Combustion Engines In 10-15 Years: Report
Audi To Phase Out Combustion Engines In 10-15 Years: Report
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Brochure Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Brochure Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Mercedes-Benz Sells More Than 2 Million Cars Worldwide In 2020
Mercedes-Benz Sells More Than 2 Million Cars Worldwide In 2020
U.S. Agency Finds No Defect In Review Of 662,000 Tesla Vehicles
U.S. Agency Finds No Defect In Review Of 662,000 Tesla Vehicles
Sales Of Electrified Vehicles Tripled For Mercedes-Benz In 2020 Worldwide
Sales Of Electrified Vehicles Tripled For Mercedes-Benz In 2020 Worldwide
Chip Shortage Forces Nissan, Ford, Toyota, FCA To Cut Vehicle Production
Chip Shortage Forces Nissan, Ford, Toyota, FCA To Cut Vehicle Production
Sense Photonics Reveals New LiDAR System With 200m Range For Autonomous Cars
Sense Photonics Reveals New LiDAR System With 200m Range For Autonomous Cars
GM's 2020 China Sales Drop For Third Year As Pandemic Hits Market
GM's 2020 China Sales Drop For Third Year As Pandemic Hits Market
MG Motor India Ramps Up Production Capacity To Meet Demand
MG Motor India Ramps Up Production Capacity To Meet Demand
Mercedes Increases Technical Partnership with Williams Racing For 2022
Mercedes Increases Technical Partnership with Williams Racing For 2022
Nio Launches First Electric Sedan Model As Tesla Delivers China-Built SUV
Nio Launches First Electric Sedan Model As Tesla Delivers China-Built SUV
Mahindra Thar Receives 6,500 Bookings In December 2020
Mahindra Thar Receives 6,500 Bookings In December 2020
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Brochure Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Brochure Leaked Ahead Of Launch
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh
2021 MG Hector Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 12.89 Lakh

Volvo XC40

SUV, 18 Kmpl
Volvo XC40
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 82,826 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Volvo XC60

SUV, 13.8 - 14.7 Kmpl
Volvo XC60
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 52.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,09,812 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Volvo XC90

SUV, 16.6 Kmpl
Volvo XC90
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 80.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,67,935 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Volvo S90

Sedan, 16.6 Kmpl
Volvo S90
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 51.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,07,736 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Volvo V40 Cross Country

Crossover, 16.8 Kmpl
Volvo V40 Cross Country
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 32.83 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 68,150 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Volvo S60 Cross Country

Crossover, 20 Kmpl
Volvo S60 Cross Country
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 44.27 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 91,887 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Volvo V90 Cross Country

Crossover, 16.6 Kmpl
Volvo V90 Cross Country
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 65.31 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,35,573 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Volvo S60 Review, Honda Hornet 2.0 Review
18:38
Volvo S60 Review, Honda Hornet 2.0 Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 19-Dec-20 06:16 PM IST
Volvo S60 Tech Check: Smart and Classy
10:00
Volvo S60 Tech Check: Smart and Classy
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Dec-20 09:00 AM IST
Volvo S60 Review
08:04
Volvo S60 Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Dec-20 09:00 AM IST
2021 Volvo S60, Honda Activa Anniversary, Vintage Car Registrations
03:16
2021 Volvo S60, Honda Activa Anniversary, Vintage Car Registrations
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Nov-20 09:10 PM IST
Tech Check: VOLVO XC40
10:13
Tech Check: VOLVO XC40
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Sep-20 03:22 PM IST
MG Gloster Teased, Kawasaki Versys 650, Volvo XC40 Discount
03:37
MG Gloster Teased, Kawasaki Versys 650, Volvo XC40 Discount
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 12-Aug-20 08:46 PM IST
BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR, Royal Enfield Recall, Volvo Speed Limit
04:06
BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR, Royal Enfield Recall, Volvo Speed Limit
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-May-20 06:34 PM IST
Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked, Volvo Contactless Service, Kawasaki 650, Z650 Bookings
02:56
Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked, Volvo Contactless Service, Kawasaki 650, Z650 Bookings
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 05-May-20 08:04 PM IST
Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design Review
03:32
Volvo XC40 T4 R-Design Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 15-Jan-20 04:17 PM IST
Skoda Karoq Launch, Volvo XC40 T4, Suzuki Hayabusa
03:15
Skoda Karoq Launch, Volvo XC40 T4, Suzuki Hayabusa
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 16-Dec-19 05:22 PM IST
Volvo Xc40 Front Profile
Volvo Xc40 Front Profile
Volvo Xc40 Front View
Volvo Xc40 Front View
Volvo Xc40 Rear Profile
Volvo Xc40 Rear Profile
Volvo Xc60 Front 3 4th View
Volvo Xc60 Front 3 4th View
Volvo Xc60 Front Profile
Volvo Xc60 Front Profile
Volvo Xc60 Runing View
Volvo Xc60 Runing View
Volvo Xc90 Front
Volvo Xc90 Front
Volvo Xc90 Close View
Volvo Xc90 Close View
Volvo Xc90 White Side View
Volvo Xc90 White Side View
Volvo S90 Back Side Profile
Volvo S90 Back Side Profile
Volvo S90 Side Profile
Volvo S90 Side Profile
Volvo S90 Runing Front
Volvo S90 Runing Front
Volvo S60
Volvo S60
Volvo S60 Front 3 4th View
Volvo S60 Front 3 4th View
Volvo S60 Front Profile
Volvo S60 Front Profile
Led Headlights
Led Headlights
Three Wheel Designs
Three Wheel Designs
V90 Crosscountry
V90 Crosscountry
V90 Crosscountry Rear Profile
V90 Crosscountry Rear Profile
V90 Crosscountry Front View Profile
V90 Crosscountry Front View Profile
Gib 300x600
x
Nio Launches First Electric Sedan Model As Tesla Delivers China-Built SUV
Nio Launches First Electric Sedan Model As Tesla Delivers China-Built SUV
Mahindra Thar Receives 6,500 Bookings In December 2020
Mahindra Thar Receives 6,500 Bookings In December 2020
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Tata Safari 2021 Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Brochure Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Brochure Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities