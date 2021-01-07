Kawasaki Z H2, Kawasaki Z H2 SE Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 21.9 Lakh

The Kawasaki Z H2 is available in two variants with prices starting at Rs. 21.9 lakh

Kawasaki has launched its two variants of the supercharged Kawasaki Z H2 and the Kawasaki Z H2 SE, priced at ₹ 21.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹ 25.9 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. Powered by a supercharged 998 cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine, the Z H2 belts out 197.3 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 137 Nm at 8,500 rpm. Both bikes feature a host of electronic rider aids, ranging from ride modes to traction control, and cornering ABS. Both variants of the H2 are available in only one colour, Metallic Diablo Black/Golden Blazed Green.

The TFT full-colour display offers access to the bike's electronic rider aids and also offers smartphone connectivity

The Kawasaki Z H2 gets four ride modes, Road, Rain, Sport and Rider, with the Rider mode allowing full customisation of the settings. In addition there are three power modes, each with power dialled down depending on usage over various surfaces, and the wet. Additionally, there are other electronic rider aids like Kawasaki Launch Control, Traction Control and Cruise Control. Instrumentation is a full-colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity to pair a smartphone. A six-speed transmission with a standard up/down quickshifter helps put power down to the wheels.

The Kawasaki Z H2 SE is priced at ₹ 25.9 lakh (Ex-showroom)

The Kawasaki Z H2 features a Showa SFF-BP fork with adjustable compression and rebound damping, while rear suspension is handled by a Uni-Trak, Showa gas-charged shock with adjustable compression and rebound damping. Braking duties are handled by Brembo M4.32 monobloc four-piston calipers gripping twin 320 mm discs on the front wheel, while at the rear wheel is a single piston caliper gripping a 260 mm disc.

The Kawasaki Z H2 SE features top-spec electronic suspension and Brembo Stylema brake calipers

On the Z H2 SE, suspension is handled by a 43 mm inverted fork (SFF-CA) which is electronically controlled by Kawasaki's semi-active electronic suspension system. The Skyhook system offers electronically controlled compression and rebound damping, and manual spring preload adjustability. Rear suspension is a Uni-Trak, BFRC lite gas-charged showck with piggyback reservoir, and with KECS controlled compression and rebound damping, and manual spring preload adjustability. Braking on the Z H2 SE is handled by Brembo Stylema four-piston calipers gripping 320 mm discs, and a single-piston caliper gripping a single 260 mm disc on the rear wheel.

