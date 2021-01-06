2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Launched; Priced At Rs. 11.19 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Launched; Priced At ₹ 11.19 Lakh

The Kawasaki Versys 1000 gets a minor price hike, but despite being a new model year bike, the 2021 Versys 1000 doesn't get significant updates.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 is priced in India at Rs. 11.19 lakh but offers no significant updates expand View Photos
The 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 is priced in India at Rs. 11.19 lakh but offers no significant updates

Highlights

  • No significant updates in 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 launched in India
  • Same design, same engine with same overall cosmetic features
  • Internationally, Versys 1000 SE gets electronic Skyhook suspension

Kawasaki India has introduced the 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 and priced it at ₹ 11.19 lakh (Ex-showroom). Despite getting a minor price hike, and the 2021 model year tag, the Versys 1000 doesn't get any cosmetic, mechanical or feature updates. Globally, the Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE gets electronic Skyhook suspension, but for India, the model more or less remains the same. Instrumentation is part-analogue, part digital with an analogue tachometer and a digital LCD screen. The Versys 1000 gets standard ABS, traction control and an inertial measurement unit (IMU) powered Kawasaki Cornering Management Function which monitors chassis and engine parameters when the bike is leaned over around a corner.

Also Read: 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Electronic Skyhook Suspension

qe2apbbc

The 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 gets an inertial measurement unit (IMU) and standard ABS and traction control

The engine is the same 1,043 cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which makes 118 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 102 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The Versys 1000 runs on 17-inch alloy wheels, and has a ground clearance of 150 mm. The 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 continues to get a 43 mm inverted fork with rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, with suspension travel of 150 mm. At the rear is a horizontal back-link, gas-charged, with rebound damping and remote spring preload adjustability monoshock with 152 mm travel.

Also Read: Kawasaki Versys 1000 S Model Added To 2021 Range

Newsbeep
81g010hc

The 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 continues to get a part-analogue, part-digital instrument console

0 Comments

Braking is handled by four-piston calipers gripping 310 mm petal twin discs on the front wheel, while at the rear is a single 250 mm disc gripped by a single-piston caliper. The Kawasaki Versys 1000 tips the scales with a kerb weight of 255 kg. The bike comes with a standard slip and assist clutch, cruise control, and electronic throttle valves, which offer ideal air-fuel mixture, said to result in smooth, natural engine response. Twin LED headlamps, and an adjustable windscreen add to the bike's touring capability.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Kia Reveals New Logo; To Announce Global Product Line-up In January
Kia Reveals New Logo; To Announce Global Product Line-up In January
Electric Two-Wheelers Sales In India Sees Decline Of 5.46 Per Cent In 2020
Electric Two-Wheelers Sales In India Sees Decline Of 5.46 Per Cent In 2020
2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Launched; Priced At Rs. 11.19 Lakh
2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Launched; Priced At Rs. 11.19 Lakh
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: All You Need To Know
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: All You Need To Know
Tesla's Texas Gigafactory Hits The Ground Running With A Giant Building
Tesla's Texas Gigafactory Hits The Ground Running With A Giant Building
Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month
Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month
Hero Xtreme 160R Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,900
Hero Xtreme 160R Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,900
Ducati India To Launch 12 Motorcycles In 2021
Ducati India To Launch 12 Motorcycles In 2021
Electric Two-Wheelers Sales In India Sees Decline Of 5.46 Per Cent In 2020
Electric Two-Wheelers Sales In India Sees Decline Of 5.46 Per Cent In 2020
2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Launched; Priced At Rs. 11.19 Lakh
2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Launched; Priced At Rs. 11.19 Lakh
Toyota Fortuner Facelift 2021: Variants Explained
Toyota Fortuner Facelift 2021: Variants Explained
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: All You Need To Know
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: All You Need To Know
Kia Reveals New Logo; To Announce Global Product Line-up In January
Kia Reveals New Logo; To Announce Global Product Line-up In January
2021 Honda Gold Wing Unveiled With Updates
2021 Honda Gold Wing Unveiled With Updates
Tesla's Texas Gigafactory Hits The Ground Running With A Giant Building
Tesla's Texas Gigafactory Hits The Ground Running With A Giant Building
Made-in-India Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 401 Launched In Malaysia
Made-in-India Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 401 Launched In Malaysia
Hero Xtreme 160R Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,900
Hero Xtreme 160R Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 1,900
Electric Car Maker Rivian Raising More Money At $25 Billion Valuation 
Electric Car Maker Rivian Raising More Money At $25 Billion Valuation 
MG Hector Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
MG Hector Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
F1: McLaren Star Lando Norris Tests Positive For COVID19 
F1: McLaren Star Lando Norris Tests Positive For COVID19 
Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month
Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month
Hero Xpulse 200 Price Increased By Rs. 1,500
Hero Xpulse 200 Price Increased By Rs. 1,500
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Price Expectation
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Price Expectation
Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month
Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 29.98 Lakh
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 29.98 Lakh
Jeep Compass Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
Jeep Compass Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
Kia Reveals New Logo; To Announce Global Product Line-up In January
Kia Reveals New Logo; To Announce Global Product Line-up In January
Kawasaki Versys 1000

Kawasaki Versys 1000

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 10.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
36,24111.5% / 3 yrs
Cruiser
Petrol
14 Kmpl
find-new-bike
View Specification & Features
find-used-bike
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Suspension
Suspension
Headlight
Headlight
Electronic Cruise Control
Electronic Cruise Control
High Class Instrumentation
High Class Instrumentation
Adjustable Windscreen
Adjustable Windscreen
Radial Mount Front Brake Calipers
Radial Mount Front Brake Calipers
Kibs Kawasaki Intelligent Anti Lock Brake System
Kibs Kawasaki Intelligent Anti Lock Brake System
Handy Power Source
Handy Power Source
Gib 300x600
x
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Price Expectation
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift: Price Expectation
Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month
Tata Gravitas To Be Branded As Tata Safari; Launch Likely This Month
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 29.98 Lakh
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 29.98 Lakh
Jeep Compass Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
Jeep Compass Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities