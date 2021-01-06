2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Launched; Priced At Rs. 11.19 Lakh

The 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 is priced in India at Rs. 11.19 lakh but offers no significant updates

Kawasaki India has introduced the 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 and priced it at ₹ 11.19 lakh (Ex-showroom). Despite getting a minor price hike, and the 2021 model year tag, the Versys 1000 doesn't get any cosmetic, mechanical or feature updates. Globally, the Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE gets electronic Skyhook suspension, but for India, the model more or less remains the same. Instrumentation is part-analogue, part digital with an analogue tachometer and a digital LCD screen. The Versys 1000 gets standard ABS, traction control and an inertial measurement unit (IMU) powered Kawasaki Cornering Management Function which monitors chassis and engine parameters when the bike is leaned over around a corner.

The 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 gets an inertial measurement unit (IMU) and standard ABS and traction control

The engine is the same 1,043 cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which makes 118 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 102 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The Versys 1000 runs on 17-inch alloy wheels, and has a ground clearance of 150 mm. The 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 continues to get a 43 mm inverted fork with rebound damping and spring preload adjustability, with suspension travel of 150 mm. At the rear is a horizontal back-link, gas-charged, with rebound damping and remote spring preload adjustability monoshock with 152 mm travel.

The 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 continues to get a part-analogue, part-digital instrument console

Braking is handled by four-piston calipers gripping 310 mm petal twin discs on the front wheel, while at the rear is a single 250 mm disc gripped by a single-piston caliper. The Kawasaki Versys 1000 tips the scales with a kerb weight of 255 kg. The bike comes with a standard slip and assist clutch, cruise control, and electronic throttle valves, which offer ideal air-fuel mixture, said to result in smooth, natural engine response. Twin LED headlamps, and an adjustable windscreen add to the bike's touring capability.

