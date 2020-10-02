New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension

The flagship adventure touring machine from Kawasaki gets upgraded to 2021 with Skyhook electronic suspension.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
The 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE gets electronic Showa Skyhook suspenion

Highlights

  • Kawasaki updates 2021 Versys 1000 SE with Showa Skyhook suspension
  • Kawasaki already had electronic suspension on the Versys 1000 SE
  • The Skyhook suspension is a more advanced electronic suspension

The Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE is getting updated for 2021 and will get Showa Skyhook suspension to the flagship adventure touring model. The Versys 1000 SE was already equipped with Kawasaki's Electronic Control Suspension (KECS), a system that allows the rider to adjust the suspension's damping to the road surface and optimise rear preload in accordance with luggage or a passenger. Showa's Skyhook electronically equipped ride adjustment changes the way the system senses how to adjust the suspension, analysing data and reduce suspension travel on bumpy surfaces.

Also Read: 2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Priced At ₹ 10.99 Lakh

ji7id2d4

The rest of the bike, including engine, electronics and features, remain the same, apart from new colours

According to Kawasaki, "the Skyhook concept imagines a hook supporting the motorcycle's sprung weight and modulates the suspension's damping force to allow the wheels to track road dips and bumps while maintaining the motorcycle's vertical position with minimal disturbance."

The Skyhook system works to keep the bike perfectly balanced and level, regardless of road conditions. The bike's front and rear suspension work together, reducing dive at the front and squat at the rear by constantly altering the damping rates. The system uses sensors to measure the speed and distance of the suspension when it is in operation. As the distance between the sensors changes, the electronic Skyhook suspension calculates the amount of damping adjustment needed and alters it accordingly to level the bike, and make it glide over undulations.

Also Read: 2020 Kawasaki Versys 650 Priced At ₹ 6.79 Lakh

0 Comments

The rest of the 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 remains unchanged, with the engine, instrument console and styling, all seem to have been unchanged. Also unchanged is the smartphone connectivity, riding modes, quickshifter, Kawasaki traction control system, and the interlligent ABS, as well as cruise control. There are two colours available for the 2021 model, green and black with grey touches, or grey and black with red sections.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh

2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh
Elon Musk Says That Tesla Is Coming To India In 2021

Elon Musk Says That Tesla Is Coming To India In 2021
MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 44.90 Lakh

MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 44.90 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Sales Cross 75,000 Units In A Year Since Its Launch

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Sales Cross 75,000 Units In A Year Since Its Launch
New-Generation Mahindra Thar India Launch: What We Know So Far

New-Generation Mahindra Thar India Launch: What We Know So Far
BMW India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 3 Per Cent On BMW And Mini Cars From November 1

BMW India Announces Price Hike Of Up To 3 Per Cent On BMW And Mini Cars From November 1
Car Sales September 2020: Tata Motors Registers 37 Per Cent Hike In Sales; PV Volumes Spike

Car Sales September 2020: Tata Motors Registers 37 Per Cent Hike In Sales; PV Volumes Spike
Mahindra Thar vs Compact SUVs: Price Comparison

Mahindra Thar vs Compact SUVs: Price Comparison
2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension

2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE Gets Skyhook Suspension
Kawasaki Teases Six New Models For 2021

Kawasaki Teases Six New Models For 2021
New-Gen Mahindra Thar 4x4: Variants Explained In Detail

New-Gen Mahindra Thar 4x4: Variants Explained In Detail
2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Open; Deliveries Start From November

2020 Mahindra Thar Bookings Open; Deliveries Start From November
Elon Musk Says That Tesla Is Coming To India In 2021

Elon Musk Says That Tesla Is Coming To India In 2021
Honda To Leave F1 Post-2021 Season As Automotive Industry Transforms Itself 

Honda To Leave F1 Post-2021 Season As Automotive Industry Transforms Itself 
2021 BMW R 1250 GS Announced To Mark 40th Anniversary Of GS

2021 BMW R 1250 GS Announced To Mark 40th Anniversary Of GS
Dainese Acquires Motorcycle Boot Brand TCX

Dainese Acquires Motorcycle Boot Brand TCX
MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 44.90 Lakh

MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 44.90 Lakh
Apple Launches Redesigned Maps In The UK

Apple Launches Redesigned Maps In The UK
2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh

2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh
Is A Honda CRF250L Africa Twin Coming?

Is A Honda CRF250L Africa Twin Coming?
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Sales Cross 75,000 Units In A Year Since Its Launch

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Sales Cross 75,000 Units In A Year Since Its Launch
Red Bull Spent Two Times More In 2019 Than What It Will Be Allowed In 2021

Red Bull Spent Two Times More In 2019 Than What It Will Be Allowed In 2021
Elon Musk Says That Tesla Is Coming To India In 2021

Elon Musk Says That Tesla Is Coming To India In 2021
2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh

2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh
2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 Revealed

2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 Revealed
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Car Sales September 2020: Tata Motors Registers 37 Per Cent Hike In Sales; PV Volumes Spike

Car Sales September 2020: Tata Motors Registers 37 Per Cent Hike In Sales; PV Volumes Spike

Kawasaki Versys 1000

Kawasaki Versys 1000
Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 10.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
36,24111.5% / 3 yrs
Cruiser
Petrol
find-new-bike
View Specification & Features
 find-used-bike
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Image of Suspension
Image of Suspension
Image of Headlight
Image of Headlight
Image of Electronic Cruise Control
Image of Electronic Cruise Control
Image of High Class Instrumentation
Image of High Class Instrumentation
Image of Adjustable Windscreen
Image of Adjustable Windscreen
Image of Radial Mount Front Brake Calipers
Image of Radial Mount Front Brake Calipers
Image of Kibs Kawasaki Intelligent Anti Lock Brake System
Image of Kibs Kawasaki Intelligent Anti Lock Brake System
Image of Handy Power Source
Image of Handy Power Source
Image of Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Elon Musk Says That Tesla Is Coming To India In 2021
Elon Musk Says That Tesla Is Coming To India In 2021
2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh
2020 Mahindra Thar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 9.80 Lakh
2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 Revealed
2020 BMW G 310 GS BS6 Revealed
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities