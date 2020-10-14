Kawasaki Versys 1000 S Model Added To 2021 Versys Range

Kawasaki has announced a new model to be added to the 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 range, in the form of the new Kawasaki Versys 1000 S. The top-of-the-line Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE has been updated with Showa Skyhook electronic suspension and the Versys 1000 S will sit between the base model and the SE model, offering all the luxuries of the SE model, but with normal, manually-adjustable suspension, from Showa. The Versys 1000 S will be available in three variants, standard, tourer and grand tourer, with all versions technically being identical, but with different luggage options as standard.

The 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 S Tourer features 56-litre panniers

The bike still features the same 43 mm Showa inverted front forks that include rebound damping and spring preload adjustability. The rear suspension is a horizontal back-link gas charged Showa shock, with rebound damping and remote spring preload adjustability. The engine continues to be the 1,043 cc, inline four-cylinder which makes 120 bhp of power at 9,000 rpm and 102 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The S's kit also includes KTRC traction control, multiple engine and riding modes to alter the power and traction control settings, as well as Kawasaki's anti-lock brakes which use an inertial measurement unit (IMU) to measure lean, pitch and acceleration. The bike also gets full LED lighting including cornering lights.

The 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 S Grand Tourer gets an additional 47-litre top box, fog lights and frame sliders

The 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 also offers Kawasaki's 'Rideology' app that conncets a smartphone to the bike's TFT instrument console, and offers riding logs, as well as service information straight to the rider's phone. Like the 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE, the S model also uses Kawasaki's self-healing paint, which can recover from light scruffs. The 'Tourer' model of the Versys 1000 S gets 56-litre panniers and a tank pad, while the 'Grand Tourer' gets the 56-litre panniers, as well as a 47-litre top case, tank pad, GPS bracket, fog lights and frame sliders. The 2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 is expected to be introduced in India as well, but it's not confirmed if Kawasaki India will offer all three models of the Versys 1000 on sale in India.

