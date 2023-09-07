Login

KBC Player Jaskaran Singh Wins Rs 1 Crore And A Hyundai Exter

The Hyundai Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder Kappa petrol engine delivering 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

07-Sep-23 04:19 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Jaskaran Singh made history on KBC's 15th season by winning Rs 1 crore and a Hyundai Exter, becoming the first contestant to achieve this feat in this season.
  • Jaskaran wisely used the 'Double Dip' lifeline to correctly answer the question about the Viceroy of India during the capital shift from Calcutta to Delhi, winning the Hyundai Exter.
  • The Hyundai Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine and offers a choice of seven variants and nine color options for customers.

In the 15th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) an Indian TV game show, contestant Jaskaran Singh secured a victory by becoming the first contestant this season to win Rs 1 crore. Along with the cash prize he also received a brand-new Hyundai Exter as a bonus reward.

 

Jaskaran's Rs 1 crore question was: "Who was the Viceroy of India when the capital of India was shifted from Calcutta to Delhi?" With options A. Lord Curzon, B. Lord Hardinge, C. Lord Minto, and D. Lord Read Reading before him, Jaskaran deliberated each possibility, ultimately narrowing it down to options B and D.


Jaskaran decided to use the 'Double Dip' lifeline and chose option B which turned out to be the correct answer. Jaskaran chose to quit the quiz after securing the Rs 1 crore prize. It’s still unknown which variant of the Exter was handed over to him.

The Hyundai Exter, has a distinctive exterior design characterized by its boxy and upright proportions. The front fascia features a split headlamp design with H-shaped LED DRLs at the top and a squared-out headlight cluster below. The side profile showcases squared-out wheel arches housing 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, the Exter sports H-shaped LED tail lights, a rear wiper, a shark-fin antenna, and an integrated spoiler with mounted brake lamps.

 

Under the hood, the Hyundai Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder Kappa petrol engine delivering 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. Additionally, there is a CNG variant available that produces 68 bhp and 95 Nm of torque. The Exter offers customers a choice of seven variants and nine colour options, catering to a range of preferences.


 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL


