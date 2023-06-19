Kia EV6 - The Headturner

If anything can guarantee turning heads, it is this, the Kia EV6.

Just look at it, isn’t it crazy? The sharp edges fused with the long clean lines and the sheer size of the KIA EV6 make sure that you will not forget coming across one. Kia’s design philosophy, ‘Opposite United’ is evident with hints of retro that blend so beautifully with the modern outlay. The first time I saw this, I had an instant want to drive this as far away as I could!

It is also as fast as it looks – 0-100kmph in just 5.4 seconds. And a long-range 77.4kWh battery pack with 800-volt ultra-fast charging capability.

Range? ARAI says it can go 708 km on a full charge and if you run out of charge, with a 350KW charger, 10% to 80% is just 18 minutes!

If you are stuck in traffic, deploy the i-Pedal – single pedal driving that can recharge the batteries by using regenerative braking technology.

The Kia EV6’s cabin is a piece of luxury. The bucket seats are quite comfortable and what makes it great is that they are ventilated too!

The cockpit is as fancy as it gets. The huge display is actually two screens – one for the instrument cluster and the one for infotainment is a touchscreen display with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and anything and everything you want from a futuristic car.

And then begins the safety net -

8 Airbags All Wheel Disc Brakes ABS (Anti-lock Brake System) ESC (Electronic Stability Control) HAC (Hill-start Assist Control) MCBA (Multi Collision Brake Assist) BAS (Brake Assistant System) VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) ESS (Emergency Stop Signal) Front & Rear Parking sensors ISOFIX Child Anchor

The Kia EV6 also boasts of a comprehensive ADAS suite replete with -

Avoidance Assist (FCA) Car/ Pedestrian/ Cyclist/ Junction Turning Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Blind-spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) Rear-cross Traffic Avoidance Assist (RCTA) Safe Exit Assist (SEA) Lane Follow Assist (LFA) Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Driver Attention Warning (DAW) Smart Cruise Control (SCC) With Stop & Go Functionality

Is there anything that the Kia EV6 does not have? Well, apart from emissions, it has looks that aren’t easy to forget, comfort that can be a benchmark for a luxury car and the power to leave the V8s gasping for air and yes, the comprehensive safety suite. The best way to understand all of these, is to get a feel, a test drive and experience the EV6!