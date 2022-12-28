Kia EV9 Electric SUV Concept Teased Ahead Of Auto Expo

Kia India has teased the upcoming EV9 electric concept SUV ahead of the Auto Expo. Kia had first showcased the EV9 electric concept at the 2021 Los Angeles Motor Show and it will make its India debut at the Auto Expo 2023. The new electric SUV is expected to enter production globally by the end of 2023. It will be positioned as Kia's flagship model in its EV range and will be underpinned by the E-GMP platform. The Kia EV9 will be 4,929 mm long, 2,055 mm wide and 1,790 mm tall, while having a 3,100 mm long wheelbase.

The cabin of the Kia EV9 will look rather minimalist featuring a single-piece twin-screen layout for the infotainment touchscreen and instrument cluster. The cabin is likely to be draped in sustainable materials. It will also feature elements like the flat-bottom steering wheel and creature comforts like ambient lighting and a large panoramic sunroof, while it will have three-row seating.

The new Kia EV9 is expected to come with the 77.4 kWh battery pack, which is also the larger of the two battery packs offered on the smaller EV6. The E-GMP platform also has an 800V electrical architecture, enabling rapid charging. A fast charge of the battery from 10 per cent to 80 per cent takes around 20 minutes. It is expected to have both single-motor rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor all-wheel-drive options.