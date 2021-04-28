Kia India Targeting 29 Per Cent Sales Growth In FY2022 Despite COVID-19 Crisis

Kia India has just crossed the 2.5 lakh sales milestone and is now targeting to sell 2 lakh units in just one year despite the pandemic. At a time when the industry is recording a heavy slump in enquiries and footfalls, Kia India is targeting to record a growth of 29 per cent in FY2022. The company that sells around 20,000 units every month had sold 1.55 lakh units in FY2021 and is expecting to maintain its sales momentum.

The Kia Seltos is a major contributor to the brand's sales growth in our domestic market.

"Unlike last April, this time the lockdown is in phases and there will be some sales. We are tracking monthly sales between 18,000 and 20,000 if everything goes well. Considering the uncertain market conditions, we are aiming at sales of 200,000 units in FY22," Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of sales and marketing - Kia India told ETAuto.

Kia India will utilise its plant at full production capacity.

No points for guessing that the Kia Seltos and Sonet have been the major contributors to Kia India's sales growth in our domestic market. But going forward, the Korean carmaker also plans to introduce a new three-row SUV in our market which is one of the most lucrative segments in India. The three-row SUV will help Kia to tap a new segment and could be positioned above the Kia Seltos, in-turn adding up to the volumes next year onwards. As far as expansion plans are concerned, Kia Motors India plans expanding with 150 more dealerships in this fiscal, taking the total number of outlets to 350 units across the country from 200 dealerships it has at the moment. The company is also planning to utilise its production plant in full capacity.

