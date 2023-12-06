Kia India Unveils ‘K-Charge’, A New App-Based EV Charging Initiative
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 6, 2023
Highlights
- Kia K-Charge to be available on the 'MyKia' app
- Users will have access to over 1,000 EV charging points
- K-Charge service available to non-Kia EV owners as well
Kia India unveils its new EV charging initiative – K-Charge. It is basically a new service in the ‘MyKia’ app, that will allow users to discover and have access to over 1,000 EV charging stations across the country. Kia India will offer access to this charging network to non-Kia customers, providing valuable assistance to Indian EV users and reduce range anxiety.
Also Read: Kia Sonet Facelift Debut On December 14, 2023
Kia has collaborated with 5 charging point operators (CPOs) which are - Statiq, ChargeZone, Relux Electric, Lion Charge, and E-Fill. Kia India has a special tie-up with Relux Electric to offer its customers 3 months of free charging through their charging stations. Kia India assures that the CPOs incorporate best global and safety practices.
Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head of Sales and Marketing – Kia India, said, "K-Charge is not just a convenience initiative for our customers but a step towards making sustainable mobility convenient and accessible for everyone. We strongly believe that the technology transition towards a complete EV future ought to be smooth, and the K-Charge, integrated into the 'MyKia' app, is a well-thought-out step in that direction. With this aim, we will continue our efforts towards expanding the charging network through the onboarding of new CPOs in the future. We are confident that seamless, user-friendly solutions like these will play a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in India."
Also Read: Hyundai, Kia Unveil New Uni-Wheel Drive System
Users can view and locate charging stations through an interactive map from Map My India. Through K-Charge, customers can check the availability of charging slots, locate one based on their preferences and even pay through the same platform using the wallet service within the app.
