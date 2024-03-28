Kia K4 Hatchback Confirmed for the U.S.

Kia Motors has announced its plans to re-enter the hatchback segment in the U.S. market with the upcoming Kia K4 compact. Kia says its decision to offer a hatchback variant is in line with market trends observed among competitors in the compact segment, such as the Honda Civic, Mazda 3, and Toyota Corolla, all of which already offer hatchback options.

The new K4 hatchback made its debut at the New York auto show. Notably, the hatchback features a "floating roof" design and distinct LED taillights.

The relatively upright shape of the K4 hatchback suggests that it will offer enhanced practicality and utility, making it a compelling choice for consumers seeking versatility along with a compact footprint.

In terms of powertrain options, the K4 hatchback is expected to mirror its sedan sibling. Lower trims are likely to be equipped with a 149 bhp naturally aspirated 2.0-liter inline-four engine, while the GT-Line Turbo model is expected to feature 192.6 bhp turbocharged 1.6-liter inline-four engine. Kia aims to provide consistent powertrain choices across the K4 lineup while catering to varying performance preferences among potential buyers.

While the official name for the hatchback variant is yet to be confirmed, Kia has indicated that it will be introduced to the U.S. market later, potentially after the sedan's launch. Industry speculation suggests that the hatchback may arrive towards the end of the year or in early 2025.