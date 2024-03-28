Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley Davidson Nightster X440Honda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Kia K4 Hatchback Confirmed for the U.S.

Kia Motors is set to reintroduce the K4 hatchback to the U.S. market. The hatchback's increased cargo space and powertrain choices, featuring a 2.0-liter engine and a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine, further enhance its practicality and performance.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Kia plans to reintroduce the K4 hatchback in the U.S., following market trends
  • The K4 hatchback features a "floating roof" design and distinct LED taillights
  • Powertrain options include a 2.0-liter engine for lower trims and a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine for the GT-Line Turbo model

Kia Motors has announced its plans to re-enter the hatchback segment in the U.S. market with the upcoming Kia K4 compact. Kia says its decision to offer a hatchback variant is in line with market trends observed among competitors in the compact segment, such as the Honda Civic, Mazda 3, and Toyota Corolla, all of which already offer hatchback options.

 

The new K4 hatchback made its debut at the New York auto show. Notably, the hatchback features a "floating roof" design and distinct LED taillights. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Kia K4 Technical Specifications Revealed
 

Kia says its decision to offer a hatchback variant is in line with market trends 

 

The relatively upright shape of the K4 hatchback suggests that it will offer enhanced practicality and utility, making it a compelling choice for consumers seeking versatility along with a compact footprint.

 

In terms of powertrain options, the K4 hatchback is expected to mirror its sedan sibling. Lower trims are likely to be equipped with a 149 bhp naturally aspirated 2.0-liter inline-four engine, while the GT-Line Turbo model is expected to feature 192.6 bhp turbocharged 1.6-liter inline-four engine. Kia aims to provide consistent powertrain choices across the K4 lineup while catering to varying performance preferences among potential buyers. 

 

Also Read: Kia EV9 Adjudged 2024 World Car Of The Year; EVs Dominate Annual Awards

 

Kia K4 is likely to be introduced in the U.S. market post the launch of the sedan version 
 

While the official name for the hatchback variant is yet to be confirmed, Kia has indicated that it will be introduced to the U.S. market later, potentially after the sedan's launch. Industry speculation suggests that the hatchback may arrive towards the end of the year or in early 2025.

# Kia K4 Hatchback# Kia K4# Kia US# Kia Hatchback# Hatchbacks# Family# Cars# New Cars# New York Auto Show
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,065 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.5 Lakh
₹ 28,556/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 10 Lakh
₹ 21,152/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,783 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Popular Kia Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

TVS Racing To Sponsor Kush Maini For His Formula 2 Drive
TVS Racing To Sponsor Kush Maini For His Formula 2 Drive
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Sales Cross 6 Crore Mark In India
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Sales Cross 6 Crore Mark In India
Toyota Completes Acquisition Of Primearth EV Energy From Panasonic; Renames It Toyota Battery
Toyota Completes Acquisition Of Primearth EV Energy From Panasonic; Renames It Toyota Battery
Ferrari F167 Spotted Testing; The 812 Successor's Design Direction Become Clearer
Ferrari F167 Spotted Testing; The 812 Successor's Design Direction Become Clearer
Honda Sahara 300 ADV Unveiled As A Successor To The XRE 300
Honda Sahara 300 ADV Unveiled As A Successor To The XRE 300
Haarsh Limbachiyaa Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Worth Rs. 1.32 Crore
Haarsh Limbachiyaa Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Worth Rs. 1.32 Crore
Actor Harshvardhan Rane Buys The Toyota Innova Hycross Worth Rs. 30.68 Lakh
Actor Harshvardhan Rane Buys The Toyota Innova Hycross Worth Rs. 30.68 Lakh
NGT Rejects Plea To Extend Life Of Armoured Diesel Vehicles For PM's Convoy
NGT Rejects Plea To Extend Life Of Armoured Diesel Vehicles For PM's Convoy
Hyundai Creta EV Spotted Charging In South Korea
Hyundai Creta EV Spotted Charging In South Korea
Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Pre-Bookings Commences Ahead Of Launch On April 6
Ather Rizta Electric Scooter Pre-Bookings Commences Ahead Of Launch On April 6
2025 Kia K4 Technical Specifications Revealed
2025 Kia K4 Technical Specifications Revealed
Toyota To Increase Prices Of Select Models And Variants From April 1, 2024
Toyota To Increase Prices Of Select Models And Variants From April 1, 2024
2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport: Baby Land Rover Gets A Makeover
2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport: Baby Land Rover Gets A Makeover
Citroen C3 To Get An Automatic Gearbox Soon
Citroen C3 To Get An Automatic Gearbox Soon
Honda Elevate Becomes First India-Made Honda Car To Go On Sale In Japan; Gets The WR-V Moniker
Honda Elevate Becomes First India-Made Honda Car To Go On Sale In Japan; Gets The WR-V Moniker
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved