Škoda to Integrate ChatGPT into Vehicles to Enhance User Experience

Škoda has announced it will incorporate the AI chatbot ChatGPT into its in-vehicle voice assistant Laura by mid-2024. It aims to provide an enriched experience while protecting data privacy
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on January 12, 2024

Story
  • Allows conversational voice interactions beyond previous capabilities
  • Provides info, clears up questions, and enhances in-car conversations
  • Applicable for Enyaq, new Superb, Kodiaq, Octavia based on platforms

Škoda has announced it will incorporate ChatGPT, the popular AI-based chatbot, into its in-vehicle Laura voice assistant. It aims to provide an enriched user experience through more natural conversational interactions. The feature will be offered in Škoda models equipped with the latest generation of infotainment systems starting from around mid-2024.

 

Also Read: Skoda Launches Pay-to-Fuel Service Across Six European Countries


ChatGPT will be integrated using Cerence Chat Pro technology optimized for automotive applications. It introduces capabilities going beyond Laura's existing voice controls for functions like infotainment, navigation and climate. The AI assistant can now also respond conversationally to general knowledge questions and provide additional information on the go.

For instance, ChatGPT can be used to clear up passenger queries, offer vehicle-specific details, enrich in-car discussions and more in an intuitive, hands-free manner for the driver. All while continuing to protect personal data and vehicle information since the AI operates anonymously without direct access. 


The chatbot functionality will be available in Škoda models based on the MEB GP and MQB EVO platforms. This includes selected versions of the Enyaq electric SUV, the new Superb sedan, the Kodiaq SUV, and the updated Octavia. Activation remains straightforward via a voice prompt or button.

 

Also Read: Skoda India Expands Its Network To 250 Touchpoints; Aims To Touch 350 By End Of 2024


If Laura cannot directly answer a request, it gets anonymously forwarded to ChatGPT for a response. Interactions are immediately deleted afterwards, upholding privacy standards. Expanding Laura's capabilities aims to make Škoda vehicles an even better companion.


The automaker views the integration as the latest example of how it is adapting advanced technology to improve the in-car experience. With data protection as a priority, Škoda believes customers will appreciate the modern upgrade providing AI knowledge on the go. The feature will also roll out in additional Volkswagen Group brand vehicles, allowing drivers across models to benefit from enriched voice interactions powered by artificial intelligence.

# Skoda AI# Skoda Laura# Skoda Auto
