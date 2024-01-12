Škoda to Integrate ChatGPT into Vehicles to Enhance User Experience
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 12, 2024
- Allows conversational voice interactions beyond previous capabilities
- Provides info, clears up questions, and enhances in-car conversations
- Applicable for Enyaq, new Superb, Kodiaq, Octavia based on platforms
Škoda has announced it will incorporate ChatGPT, the popular AI-based chatbot, into its in-vehicle Laura voice assistant. It aims to provide an enriched user experience through more natural conversational interactions. The feature will be offered in Škoda models equipped with the latest generation of infotainment systems starting from around mid-2024.
Also Read: Skoda Launches Pay-to-Fuel Service Across Six European Countries
ChatGPT will be integrated using Cerence Chat Pro technology optimized for automotive applications. It introduces capabilities going beyond Laura's existing voice controls for functions like infotainment, navigation and climate. The AI assistant can now also respond conversationally to general knowledge questions and provide additional information on the go.
For instance, ChatGPT can be used to clear up passenger queries, offer vehicle-specific details, enrich in-car discussions and more in an intuitive, hands-free manner for the driver. All while continuing to protect personal data and vehicle information since the AI operates anonymously without direct access.
The chatbot functionality will be available in Škoda models based on the MEB GP and MQB EVO platforms. This includes selected versions of the Enyaq electric SUV, the new Superb sedan, the Kodiaq SUV, and the updated Octavia. Activation remains straightforward via a voice prompt or button.
Also Read: Skoda India Expands Its Network To 250 Touchpoints; Aims To Touch 350 By End Of 2024
If Laura cannot directly answer a request, it gets anonymously forwarded to ChatGPT for a response. Interactions are immediately deleted afterwards, upholding privacy standards. Expanding Laura's capabilities aims to make Škoda vehicles an even better companion.
The automaker views the integration as the latest example of how it is adapting advanced technology to improve the in-car experience. With data protection as a priority, Škoda believes customers will appreciate the modern upgrade providing AI knowledge on the go. The feature will also roll out in additional Volkswagen Group brand vehicles, allowing drivers across models to benefit from enriched voice interactions powered by artificial intelligence.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-9855 second ago
The team's livery features a slight departure from the 2023 scheme, with more prominent Red Bull branding.
-7836 second ago
The Sandrider will be Dacia's entry into the 2025 Dakar Rally.
-3884 second ago
The brand has witnessed a growth of 17 per cent as compared to the sales figures of the preceding year.
-3384 second ago
The 2025 Valkyrie LMH remains on schedule, with on-track testing set for the second quarter of this year.
-490 second ago
The stripped-down race car will feature in a new competition in Africa.
-429 second ago
Tata's popular sub-compact SUV has hit the 6 lakh units production mark within a year of reaching the 5 lakh units milestone.
9 minutes ago
The latest update adds three new vehicles to the game along with a few new racing series.
1 hour ago
Abroad, the 2024 Audi Q7 facelift will be available in three trims with four engine options
1 hour ago
Latest patents filed by Honda reveal what seem to be an adventure bike and a scrambler based on the Honda CB350 platform. Will it be able to rival the Royal Enfield Himalayan?
4 hours ago
About 993 MY2024 Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycles are likely to be affected by the recall in the US with the model made in Japan
7 days ago
The majority, 7.81 lakh units, were manufactured at its Czech plants while the remainder was from international facilities.
28 days ago
Skoda’s long-running sedan, the Octavia, is all set to get a generation upgrade next month.
1 month ago
Enyaq 85 SUV offers over 560 kms of range while the coupe variant sees range increased to over 570 km.
4 months ago
Second-gen Kodiaq will be longer than the model it replaces and will feature an evolutionary design.
5 months ago
The upcoming models will feature an upgraded twin-screen setup along with 'Smart Dials'