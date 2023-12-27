Kove 510X adventure motorcycle unveiled

The adventure motorcycle segment has witnessed a significant boom in the last few years with many motorcyclists opting for adventure-based bikes for everything from commuting to road trips to off-roading. And it is the middle-weight segment that has got the maximum traction among buyers. Wanting to grab this opportunity Kove, a Chinese bike manufacturer, has unveiled the 510X adventure motorcycle for the European market.



While all adventure motorcycles share a common theme when it comes to styling, the Kove 510X has a noticeable resemblance to the BMW R 1250 GS. The motorcycle sports a chunky front fairing with cladding and a tall windscreen, split seats, a large tail rack, an upswept exhaust and long travel suspension. The seating position is typical of the adventure bike with a neutral riding stance with a tall and wide one-piece handlebar, wide saddle and centre-set footpegs. The motorcycle offers a ground clearance of 210 mm, has a seat height of 830 mm and tips the scale at 205 kg kerb. The large fuel tank can store 20 litres of fuel while the instrumentation is the digital TFT screen with all the necessary information readouts.

The Kove 510X uses a diamond-shaped dual-wing beam-type chassis and is suspended by KYB preload and damping adjustable units at both ends. For braking, the motorcycle is kitted with dual discs with 2-piston calipers at the front and a single disc with a single-piston caliper at the rear. The motorcycle rides on 110/80-R19 and 150/70-R17 section tyres shod on wire-spoke wheels. Powering the Kove 510X is a 498 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled mill that is capable of producing 48 bhp and 46 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Currently, there is no news of the brand entering the Indian market but if it does, the 510X will rival against the Honda CB500X, Benelli TRK502, KTM 390 Adventure and the new Royal Enfield Himalayan.