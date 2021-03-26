Lewis Hamilton Doesn't Believe 2021 Is The End Of His F1 Career

Many people have been speculating that the single year contract that Hamilton has got with Mercedes could be the end of his career if he indeed goes on and wins the 2021 drivers title which will be a record 8th. But Hamilton says that he doesn't feel that 2021 will be the end of his F1 career. "Of course we've got these changes that are happening next year, which is exciting, and I think this looks like it could be the most exciting season yet," said Hamilton talking about the new cars in 2022.

"We've got new teams, new formats, it's constant. I don't feel like I'm at the end, but only in the next eight months or so will I find out whether I'm ready to stop or not. I don't think I will personally, but you never know," said Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton has become the most successful driver statistically

Mercedes looked shaky in pre-season testing where many people have pegged Red Bull as favourites for the 2021 season. That could also help Hamilton extend his stint in F1 but he is already one of the oldest on the grid at 36. Hamilton has often said that he is not looking at the 8th world title which will enable him to break Michael Schumacher's record.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Hamilton have said that they will begin negotiations much earlier this year so that the contract renewal conversation doesn't spill over to the 11th hour.

"The position I'm in has nothing to do with whether we are or we're not winning a championship," he said. "I don't quit when the going gets tough.

Lewis Hamilton put in arguably his most dominant performance in 2021

"I wanted a one-year deal and yes, I said to Toto it would be good, if we are to work on the future together, we should talk about it much earlier than January, just before testing starts.

"I'm fully committed to this sport. This sport is in I think the best place it's been in terms of the steps we're taking. I'm really proud of what F1 is doing in terms of acknowledging that they have a great platform to work towards a better world," he said talking about the diversity initiatives both Mercedes as a team are taking and F1 as a whole with the "we race as one" motto.

"And I love what I'm doing. I've arrived more excited I think than I have in a long time. I just said to Bono [race engineer Peter Bonnington], 'I'm excited to get going. We're going to have a really great battle one way or another and that's what I've always loved," he added.

