Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New BMW 5 SeriesMINI Countryman E2024 MINI Cooper SKia EV6Tata Curvv EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan New X-TrailCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW CE 04 ElectricRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450TVS Apache RTR 160BMW CE 04 ElectricBajaj Freedom 125 CNG
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda CBR300RKeeway Benda Dark FlagNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerNorton Commando 961 SportSuzuki V-Strom 1050
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Lexus LM 350h Luxury MPV Deliveries Commence In India

The Lexus LM 350h is offered in two options – the 7-seater VIP variants priced at Rs. 2 crore and the 4-seater Ultra Luxury trim priced at Rs. 2.50 crore (both ex-showroom).
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 29, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Lexus LM 350h deliveries commence in India
  • The luxury MPV is offered in two variants - VIP and Ultra Luxury
  • The MPV is priced at Rs. 2 crore - Rs. 2.50 crore

Lexus India has officially commenced deliveries of its luxury MUV – the Lexus LM 350h. Although the prices were first announced back in March 2023, it’s now over a year later that the official deliveries have begun. While the company hasn’t given a clarification for this, we suspect the delay is mostly due to availability issues. The LM 350h comes to India as a completely built-up (CBU) vehicle and also has high demand in the global markets.

 

Also Read: Lexus LM 350h Luxury MPV Launched In India

 

Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice President of Lexus India said, "We apologize for the high waiting period and sincerely thank all our guests for continued support. The introduction of this product is a significant milestone for Lexus in India, and we are committed to provide our guests with world-class products thereby strengthening our relationship and continuing our legacy of innovation and excellence.”  

 

Lexus LM 3

The Lexus MPV is powered by the same 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol powertrain, paired with a strong hybrid system

 

The Lexus LM 350h is offered in two options – the 7-seater VIP variants priced at Rs. 2 crore and the 4-seater Ultra Luxury trim priced at Rs. 2.50 crore (both ex-showroom). Both variants are powered by the same 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol powertrain, paired with a strong hybrid system. The powertrain offers a combined output of 190 bhp and 240 Nm of torque, while mated to an automatic Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT). The company has claimed a fuel efficiency of 19.28 kmpl and says on a full tank this car can go for more than 1200 km.

 

Lexus LM 350h Luxury MPV Launched In India Priced At Rs 2 0 Crore 1

The Lexus LM 350h is offered in two options – the 7-seater VIP variants, and the 4-seater Ultra Luxury trim 

 

Back in September 2023, Lexus India announced that it had received more than 100 bookings for the LM luxury MPV within a month of opening bookings in India. Bhattacharya also said, “We are humbled and delighted by the overwhelming response we have received from our guests for the new Lexus LM 350h. This vehicle embodies our commitment to luxury, and we are confident it has exceeded expectations and created a new benchmark in the luxury first-class travel.”

 

5 Lexus LM Rear

The LM 350h comes to India as a completely built-up (CBU) vehicle priced from Rs. 2 crore 

 

The Lexus LM 350h is loaded with some of the best creature comforts like powered reclining seats, a 48-inch display with a 23-speaker audio system, fold-out tables, heated armrests, USB ports, wireless phone chargers, reading lights, vanity mirrors, an umbrella holder and a fridge among others. The luxury MPV is also quite equipped on the tech side with features like - a warmth-sensing IR (infrared) matrix sensor, which constantly monitors the temperature of four areas of the rear seat occupants - face, chest, thighs, and lower legs. The system accordingly controls the air-conditioning and seat heaters to maintain a comfortable temperature inside the cabin.
 

Now, car&bike has already reviewed the Lexus LM 350h and if you have missed it, you can read it here, or watch the video below.

 

# Lexus LM 350 h# Lexus LM 350h Price# Lexus LM# Lexus India# Luxury MPV# Luxury# MPV# Family# New Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has achieved this milestone in 23 months, and while the first 1 lakh units were sold during the first year, the next 1 lakh units were sold in just 10 months.
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Achieves 2 Lakh Units Sales Milestone
  • The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will come with extensive visual updates.
    2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Previewed In Leaked Patent Images
  • The special lease plan on EV6 is available exclusively for Doctors, Chartered Accountants, self-employed professionals and select corporate employees.
    Kia EV6 Now Available Under Lease For Rs. 1.29 Lakhs Per Month
  • The ICE version of the Tata Curvv is expected to go on sale soon after the launch of the Curvv EV, which is slated for August 7.
    Tata Curvv Coupe SUV Spotted Without Camouflage Ahead Of Launch
  • The Nissan X-Trail returns to India after 10 years in its fourth-gen avatar; will be available only with a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine.
    India-Spec Nissan X-Trail Unveiled Ahead Of Launch

Latest News

  • The Lexus LM 350h is offered in two options – the 7-seater VIP variants priced at Rs. 2 crore and the 4-seater Ultra Luxury trim priced at Rs. 2.50 crore (both ex-showroom).
    Lexus LM 350h Luxury MPV Deliveries Commence In India
  • 8,49,41,997 shares of Ola Electric with an aggregate value of Rs 5500 crore will be offered for sale on the exchange
    Ola Electric IPO To Open On August 2; Shares To Be Offered In The Price Band Of Rs 72 to Rs 76
  • Is a 450 cc scrambler model the logical next step in Royal Enfield’s Sherpa 450 platform after the Guerrilla 450? We look at the possibilities.
    Opinion: Is There A Royal Enfield Scram 450 In The Making?
  • Ola Electric’s CEO posted a 3-second teaser video of what could be the first electric motorcycle from the EV manufacturer. Launch likely to be on August 15
    New Ola Electric Bike To Be Launched Soon?
  • The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has achieved this milestone in 23 months, and while the first 1 lakh units were sold during the first year, the next 1 lakh units were sold in just 10 months.
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Achieves 2 Lakh Units Sales Milestone
  • The five-door version of the Thar, named the Mahindra Thar Roxx is one of the most anticipated launches of the year
    Mahindra Thar Roxx: New Visuals Of The 5-Door Thar Shown In Second Promo
  • August 2024 will see as many as eight car launches from brands such as Mahindra, Tata, Citroen, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, and Lamborghini.
    Upcoming Car Launches In India In August 2024: Mahindra Thar Roxx, Citroen Basalt, Tata Curvv, Lamborghini Urus SE, And More
  • Launched at a price tag of Rs 14.90 lakh, the CE 04 is the most expensive scooter in India
    BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter: Top 10 Stats About India’s Most Expensive, Most Powerful Scooter
  • This custom-built motorcycle has been revealed in commemoration of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas here
    TVS Ronin Parakram Unveiled As Tribute To Armed Forces On Kargil Vijay Diwas
  • The Curvv coupe-SUV has garnered significant attention on the internet owing to Tata’s foray into the compact SUV segment.
    Tata Curvv Features, Powertrain Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved