Lexus LM 350h Luxury MPV Deliveries Commence In India

Lexus India has officially commenced deliveries of its luxury MUV – the Lexus LM 350h. Although the prices were first announced back in March 2023, it’s now over a year later that the official deliveries have begun. While the company hasn’t given a clarification for this, we suspect the delay is mostly due to availability issues. The LM 350h comes to India as a completely built-up (CBU) vehicle and also has high demand in the global markets.

Also Read: Lexus LM 350h Luxury MPV Launched In India

Tanmay Bhattacharya, Executive Vice President of Lexus India said, "We apologize for the high waiting period and sincerely thank all our guests for continued support. The introduction of this product is a significant milestone for Lexus in India, and we are committed to provide our guests with world-class products thereby strengthening our relationship and continuing our legacy of innovation and excellence.”

The Lexus MPV is powered by the same 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol powertrain, paired with a strong hybrid system

The Lexus LM 350h is offered in two options – the 7-seater VIP variants priced at Rs. 2 crore and the 4-seater Ultra Luxury trim priced at Rs. 2.50 crore (both ex-showroom). Both variants are powered by the same 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol powertrain, paired with a strong hybrid system. The powertrain offers a combined output of 190 bhp and 240 Nm of torque, while mated to an automatic Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT). The company has claimed a fuel efficiency of 19.28 kmpl and says on a full tank this car can go for more than 1200 km.

The Lexus LM 350h is offered in two options – the 7-seater VIP variants, and the 4-seater Ultra Luxury trim

Back in September 2023, Lexus India announced that it had received more than 100 bookings for the LM luxury MPV within a month of opening bookings in India. Bhattacharya also said, “We are humbled and delighted by the overwhelming response we have received from our guests for the new Lexus LM 350h. This vehicle embodies our commitment to luxury, and we are confident it has exceeded expectations and created a new benchmark in the luxury first-class travel.”

The LM 350h comes to India as a completely built-up (CBU) vehicle priced from Rs. 2 crore

The Lexus LM 350h is loaded with some of the best creature comforts like powered reclining seats, a 48-inch display with a 23-speaker audio system, fold-out tables, heated armrests, USB ports, wireless phone chargers, reading lights, vanity mirrors, an umbrella holder and a fridge among others. The luxury MPV is also quite equipped on the tech side with features like - a warmth-sensing IR (infrared) matrix sensor, which constantly monitors the temperature of four areas of the rear seat occupants - face, chest, thighs, and lower legs. The system accordingly controls the air-conditioning and seat heaters to maintain a comfortable temperature inside the cabin.



Now, car&bike has already reviewed the Lexus LM 350h and if you have missed it, you can read it here, or watch the video below.