Lexus Unveils Front Wheel Drive Electric - RZ 300e Model For 2024

It comes with Front-Wheel Drive and an EPA-estimated range of up to 428 kilometres
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 25, 2023

Story
  • This model has a 96-cell lithium-ion battery pack for stability and comfort.
  • Incorporates a standard dual-voltage charging cable and CCS1 socket and achieves full charge from 0-100 per cent in about 9.5 hours with Level 2 charger.
  • Advanced features like Cloud Navigation and Intelligent Assistant ensure a connected driving experience, while the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 provides comprehensive safety measures.

Lexus has introduced the RZ 300e with Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) configuration. The EV is equipped with a 72.8 kWh CATL lithium-ion battery. The RZ 300e has a power output of up to 198 bhp, with EPA-estimated ranges of up to 428 kilometres with 18-inch wheels.  When equipped with 20-inch wheels, it has a range of 360 kilometres.

 

Also Read: Toyota Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute Revealed; Limited To Just 100 Units

Updates include the incorporation of Copper Crest as a new exterior colour option, available in mono- and bi-tone variations. Additionally, standard across all models is a dual-voltage charging cable, accommodating both 120 V and 240 V outlets. Charging times are optimised, with the RZ achieving a full charge from 0 -100 per cent in approximately 9.5 hours using a Level 2 charger and reaching 0 - 80 per cent in just 30-35 minutes with a DC fast charger.

 

Stepping inside the cabin space it showcases tazuna-inspired elements and a 14-inch touchscreen interface. It is offered in three interior colour options: Thunderstorm and Macadamia, Palomino, and Dapple Gray. The ambient illumination features a multi-colour option with 50 colours and 14 themes available in the Luxury grade. Additionally, a new Shadow Illumination, now standard, decorates the door trim.

 

Also Read: Toyota Hilux Mild-Hybrid Introduced In Europe

Advanced features like Cloud Navigation, Intelligent Assistant, and Digital Key ensure a connected driving experience. On the safety front, the model is equipped with the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, with features such as Pre-Collision System, Lane Tracing Assist, and Curve Speed Management, Road Sign Assist, Proactive Driving Assist providing adaptive safety measures for drivers and passengers alike. RZ also exhibits a suspension system, including Frequency Reactive Dampers and the Active Hydraulic Booster-G braking system.


 

Written by: Ronit Agarwal


 

