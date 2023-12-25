Lexus Unveils Front Wheel Drive Electric - RZ 300e Model For 2024
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 25, 2023
- This model has a 96-cell lithium-ion battery pack for stability and comfort.
- Incorporates a standard dual-voltage charging cable and CCS1 socket and achieves full charge from 0-100 per cent in about 9.5 hours with Level 2 charger.
- Advanced features like Cloud Navigation and Intelligent Assistant ensure a connected driving experience, while the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 provides comprehensive safety measures.
Lexus has introduced the RZ 300e with Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) configuration. The EV is equipped with a 72.8 kWh CATL lithium-ion battery. The RZ 300e has a power output of up to 198 bhp, with EPA-estimated ranges of up to 428 kilometres with 18-inch wheels. When equipped with 20-inch wheels, it has a range of 360 kilometres.
Also Read: Toyota Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute Revealed; Limited To Just 100 Units
Updates include the incorporation of Copper Crest as a new exterior colour option, available in mono- and bi-tone variations. Additionally, standard across all models is a dual-voltage charging cable, accommodating both 120 V and 240 V outlets. Charging times are optimised, with the RZ achieving a full charge from 0 -100 per cent in approximately 9.5 hours using a Level 2 charger and reaching 0 - 80 per cent in just 30-35 minutes with a DC fast charger.
Stepping inside the cabin space it showcases tazuna-inspired elements and a 14-inch touchscreen interface. It is offered in three interior colour options: Thunderstorm and Macadamia, Palomino, and Dapple Gray. The ambient illumination features a multi-colour option with 50 colours and 14 themes available in the Luxury grade. Additionally, a new Shadow Illumination, now standard, decorates the door trim.
Also Read: Toyota Hilux Mild-Hybrid Introduced In Europe
Advanced features like Cloud Navigation, Intelligent Assistant, and Digital Key ensure a connected driving experience. On the safety front, the model is equipped with the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, with features such as Pre-Collision System, Lane Tracing Assist, and Curve Speed Management, Road Sign Assist, Proactive Driving Assist providing adaptive safety measures for drivers and passengers alike. RZ also exhibits a suspension system, including Frequency Reactive Dampers and the Active Hydraulic Booster-G braking system.
Written by: Ronit Agarwal
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 35,249 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 53,763 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 88,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 24,110 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 72,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 20,156 km
- Electric
- Automatic
- 65,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 85,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
- 70,123 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 49,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
41 minutes ago
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently said that India is likely to see about one crore electric vehicle sales and over five crore jobs in the EV sector by the end of this decade
The recalled models include the Avalon, Camry, Corolla, RAV4, Lexus ES250, ES300H, ES350, RX350 Highlander, and Sienna Hybrid vehicles
This year saw brands launching an array of two-wheeler EVs, aimed at different types of buyers
8 hours ago
The Mahindra Thar 5-door is coming together in production form ahead of its launch in 2024
1 day ago
2024 looks to be a very interesting year for motorcycle enthusiasts with a whole host of different kinds of bikes in the pipeline for 2024, here are the top 5 two-wheelers we are looking forward to in the coming year
The actor shared the news on his social media account and stated it is his first electric vehicle.
1 day ago
This production unit will be the first electric car factory for BYD and is a part of its rapid global expansion plan
The hydrogen-powered Mercedes-Benz Unimog prototype aims to evaluate the potential of hydrogen engines as an alternative drive option
The new Jeep Expert option is available on the Jeeplife mobile app and uses ChatGPT to answer customer queries including brand-specific answers to users
The recall involves cars that were manufactured between 2017 to 2020 in the US due to a faulty fuel pump and is the single-largest recall this year by any OEM
The recalled models include the Avalon, Camry, Corolla, RAV4, Lexus ES250, ES300H, ES350, RX350 Highlander, and Sienna Hybrid vehicles
7 days ago
Japanese Luxury car brand Lexus has launched the new-generation of its NX crossover in India. The car has come to India in a hybrid avatar and gets 3 variants - Exquisite, Luxury and the sportier looking F-Sport.
9 days ago
The ID. 2all is set to be VW's smallest electric SUV, positioned below the ID.4 and ID.5 models
11 days ago
The vehicle will come with revised styling and some new features, notably, ADAS
18 days ago
The Toyota Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute will be limited to just 100 units and get a new GR Supra GT4 Evo racecar-inspired livery along with Gazoo Racing accessories