Toyota Hilux Mild-Hybrid Introduced In Europe
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
20-Nov-23 05:07 PM IST
Highlights
- Despite the hybrid setup, the water wading capacity stays at 700 mm.
- Likely to be built on Toyota's TNGA-F platform.
- Expect Toyota to introduce a mild-hybrid option in more SUVs.
Following the successful prototype testing in Africa recently, Toyota has introduced a mild-hybrid version of the Hilux in the European market. This upgraded model retains the 2.8-litre, four-cylinder turbodiesel engine enhanced with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, aiming to improve fuel efficiency and driving performance. This setup, comprising the turbodiesel unit, a small electric motor, and a 48-volt battery, is expected to be managed by a 6-speed automatic transmission, although detailed specifications have not been disclosed.
Also Read: Toyota Globally Unveils 48-Volt Mild Hybrid System for Hilux and Land Cruiser Prado
While Toyota promises "enhanced on- and off-road performance," there is no compromise on towing and payload capacity, maintaining figures at 3,500 kg and 1,000 kg, respectively. The placement of components in the mild-hybrid setup is in a way that allows for a water-wading depth of 700 mm. Toyota previously mentioned that this system will deliver enhanced torque assist, smoother start and stop functions, regenerative braking, and up to 10 per cent better fuel efficiency as compared to diesel powertrain.
Also Read: Toyota Hilux Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Prototype Unveiled With Up To 590 KM Range
The upcoming new-gen Fortuner and Hilux are expected to transition to Toyota's advanced TNGA-F platform, shared with the Land Cruiser 300 and Lexus LX500d. This platform accommodates both internal combustion engines and hybrid powertrains.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Toyota Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-12291 second ago
Both vehicles are expected to come with an upgraded audio system
-8684 second ago
A new spy shot suggests Bajaj is working on a 150 cc commuter targeted at semi-urban and rural markets, which could be called the CT150X
-8177 second ago
Whilst Bagnaia thought he could strike the decisive fatal blow to Martin’s title hopes, nothing proved stronger than Fabio Di Giannantonio’s will to prove himself and save his career under the lights in Qatar
-4229 second ago
The F77 Space Edition was launched in August 2023 and is a limited-run motorcycle, with only 10 units produced.
1 hour ago
All-new electric SUV from BYD will go on sale in international markets in 2024.
1 hour ago
The Suzuki Jimny 5-door is exported from India to South Africa and carries a premium price tag in comparison to the price in India.
18 hours ago
Martin's aggressive racing, overtaking Bagnaia and subsequent duel with Di Giannantonio, resulted in a stellar victory by a mere 0.391s, while Alex Marquez secured fourth ahead of Bagnaia
19 hours ago
What started off as a “clown show” turned into a pretty entertaining race with great racing and unpredictable action
20 hours ago
KTM’s range of 125cc to 390cc models is manufactured by Bajaj Auto
22 hours ago
We list down Hollywood movies with some of the best motorcycle chases and scenes that’ll give you goosebumps
1 month ago
The brand managed its all-time highest sales in September 2023, with YoY growth of 53 per cent
1 month ago
The Honda City is one of the most popular cars in India, especially in its segment. Essentially the sedan version of the Jazz (or the Fit as it is known internationally), a strange test mule of the City has been spied undergoing testing in Europe recently. The said test mule as you can see in the pictures is not just the standard city though but is longer than the usual car with a few inches of extra metal added to the rear doors along with protrusions on the rear bumper and a humped bonnet.
1 month ago
This new model features a combination of a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine and an advanced electric motor
2 months ago
We had the Toyota Hilux pickup truck with us for a few days and we put it to test, like how it would be used on a daily basis and we had some interesting observations. Read on to find out how the Hilux fares as a daily driver.
2 months ago
TKM introduced two modifications to the Toyota Hilux, known as the Field Diagnosis Vehicle (FDV) and the Rapid Intervention Vehicle (RIV)