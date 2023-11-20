Login

Toyota Hilux Mild-Hybrid Introduced In Europe

The Hilux MHEV will retain the 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine enhanced with a 48-volt mild hybrid system.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

20-Nov-23 05:07 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Despite the hybrid setup, the water wading capacity stays at 700 mm.
  • Likely to be built on Toyota's TNGA-F platform.
  • Expect Toyota to introduce a mild-hybrid option in more SUVs.

Following the successful prototype testing in Africa recently, Toyota has introduced a mild-hybrid version of the Hilux in the European market. This upgraded model retains the 2.8-litre, four-cylinder turbodiesel engine enhanced with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, aiming to improve fuel efficiency and driving performance. This setup, comprising the turbodiesel unit, a small electric motor, and a 48-volt battery, is expected to be managed by a 6-speed automatic transmission, although detailed specifications have not been disclosed.

 

Also Read: Toyota Globally Unveils 48-Volt Mild Hybrid System for Hilux and Land Cruiser Prado

 

While Toyota promises "enhanced on- and off-road performance," there is no compromise on towing and payload capacity, maintaining figures at 3,500 kg and 1,000 kg, respectively. The placement of components in the mild-hybrid setup is in a way that allows for a water-wading depth of 700 mm. Toyota previously mentioned that this system will deliver enhanced torque assist, smoother start and stop functions, regenerative braking, and up to 10 per cent better fuel efficiency as compared to diesel powertrain. 

 

Also Read: Toyota Hilux Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle Prototype Unveiled With Up To 590 KM Range

 

The upcoming new-gen Fortuner and Hilux are expected to transition to Toyota's advanced TNGA-F platform, shared with the Land Cruiser 300 and Lexus LX500d. This platform accommodates both internal combustion engines and hybrid powertrains.

