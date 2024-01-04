Login
Limited Edition Audi RS Q8 Celebrates 40 Years Of Audi Sport

Limited to only 10 units, the RS Q8 is exclusively available for Abu Dhabi and Al Ain markets.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on January 4, 2024

Story
  • The door sills display numbered inscriptions and also there’s a special 40-year edition entry logo
  • The interior features valcona leather with unique honeycomb stitching.
  • It is powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 591 bhp and 800 Nm of torque

In an ode to celebrate 40 years of Audi Sport, Audi Abu Dhabi has launched a special edition RSQ8. Called the RS Q8 40 Year Edition, this performance SUV is limited to just 10 units and is available for order exclusively at Audi Abu Dhabi and Al Ain showrooms. 

 

Also Read: Audi R8 Coupe Japan Final Edition: A Farewell with Only 8 Units
 

While there aren't any obvious changes with the special edition model on the outside, the interiors of the 40 Year Edition come with Audi Exclusive RS leather seats and the Black package plus. Moreover, the interior is trimmed in Valcona leather with unique honeycomb stitching and features elements from Audi's exclusive and diverse portfolio. Exclusive leather packages offer dual colour combinations coupled with tailor-made rear window matting, providing a personalised touch to this limited edition. The door sills display 1/10 inscriptions, and there’s also a special 40-year edition entry logo.

This limited edition model comes with striking paint colours like Nardo Grey, Mythos Black, Daytona Grey, and Glacier White, complemented by sleek black carbon fibre accents and striking 23-inch alloy wheels.

 

The RS Q8 40 Year Edition continues to derive power from a twin-turbocharged V8 engine that delivers a power output of 591 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 3.7 seconds. The limited edition vehicle's performance is further enhanced by a sport-tuned adaptive air suspension, all-wheel steering, and a torque-vectoring rear differential, ensuring unparalleled agility and handling across varied terrains.

 

Also Read: Audi India Inaugurates New Ultra-Fast Charging Hub In Mumbai

 

Scott Shears, General Manager of Audi Abu Dhabi, said: “The Audi RSQ8 40 year edition is a fitting tribute to the storied legacy of Audi Sport, which has captivated generations of motorsport enthusiasts with its groundbreaking innovations and unparalleled success in the world’s most prestigious racing circuits. We invite our patrons to come and experience this exceptional piece of German engineering, available in our showrooms today.”
 

Written by: - Ronit Agarwal

# Audi RSQ8 40 Year Edition# RS Q8 40 Year Edition# Audi RS Q8# Audi RS Q8 Special Edition
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

