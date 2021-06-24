Top 5 Highlights: Audi RS Q8

The Audi RS Q8 is the flagship performance SUV from the Ingolstadt-based carmaker in India. First launched in August 2020, the SUV is right now the most powerful SUV from Audi, and earlier, it had also held the record for being the fastest production SUV to go around the iconic Nurburgring circuit with a lap time of 7 minutes and 42 seconds. The RS Q8 also shares its underpinnings with the Lamborghini Urus. Here are some of the major highlights of the Audi RS Q8.

The RS Q8 is huge at over 5 metres in length and 2 metres wide. The coupe roofline though helps mask some of the visual bulk on the SUV

1. Visually, the RS Q8 comes with the same silhouette as the regular Audi Q8 but additionally comes with stylish black exterior elements in form of a large, single-frame honeycomb grille, LED headlights with a dark tint, larger intakes, and a blacked-out rear diffuser with a dual exhaust system. It also gets an RS roof spoiler, 5-spoke Y design diamond turned alloy wheels, a rear light strip an RS-specific rear apron and 3-D signature daytime running lights.

The cabin gets the RS treatment with the flat-bottom steering wheel, carbon fibre inserts and contrast stitching. The front sports seats are optional and offer excellent bolstering

2. The SUV also comes with an all-black interior, with optional RS sport seats in Valcona leather with a honeycomb stitching including seat ventilation and massage function. The equipment list includes - Audi's Virtual cockpit, quattro with self-locking differential, Sport Adaptive Air Suspension and 2 RS modes for personalised drive settings.

The RS Q8 gets optional RS Matrix LED headlamps and LED rear combination lamps and RS Sports Exhaust

3. Among optional features the SUV also gets RS Matrix LED headlamps and LED rear combination lamps, a Black styling package with logos in black colour panoramic sunroof, a Head-up display, RS Sports Exhaust, a B&O Advanced Sound system with 3D sound. Air Quality Package with 4 Zone climate control is also standard, so is an MMI touch response display.

The bi-turbo V8 has a glorious rumble that's always entertaining when you step on the pedal

4. The Audi RS Q8 gets a 4.0-litre TFSI Twin Turbocharged petrol engine that is paired with a mild-hybrid system (MHEV) with a 48-volt main onboard electrical system. Combined with the V8 engine, the total output from the powertrain stands at about 592 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to an 8-speed Tiptronic gearbox that sends power to the permanent all-wheel drive quattro system.

The Audi RS Q8 sprints from 0-100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds while it takes the RS Dynamic package to unlock the top speed of 305 kmph

5. The RS Q8 also gets the optional RS Dynamic Package Plus, with takes the 250 kmph top speed of 305 kmph. The performance-spec coupe SUV can do a 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 3.8 seconds. Additionally, the Audi RS Q8 also features cylinder on demand (COD) technology that turns off cylinders when power needed is lesser to save fuel and all-wheel steering.