Limited-Run BMW 3.0 CSL Revealed With M’s Most Powerful Road-Legal In-Line Six

BMW has revealed what is its most powerful in-line six powered model to date – the new 3.0 CSL. A Hommage to the original E9 3.0 CSL from the 70s, the new 3.0 CSL borrows many of the design cues from the 3.0 CSL Hommage concept from 2015 with a retro-inspired paint finish.

Starting with the design, the new 3.0 CSL follows the design of the Hommage concept with a prominent grille – not as large on the M4 CSL – exaggerated fender flares and plenty of exposed carbonfibre detailing in the splitter, side skirt and rear. The twin rear spoiler – one on the roof and a more prominent unit on the boot lid are a throwback to the original E9 3.0 CSL ‘Batmobile’ as is the retro-inspired BMW M livery. Rounding out the race-inspired look are the centre locking V-spoke wheels – 20-inchers up front and 21-inchers at the rear.

The livery is a throwback to the BMW M racing liveries sported by the original 3.0 CSL.

BMW says it has also undertaken several weight saving measures on the 3.0 CSL with “CFRP components on virtually all bodywork sections.” The company says the boot, bonnet and roof are made of carbonfibre as are the front and rear aprons, side sills, rear wing and diffuser. The roof mounted spoiler additional is made from glass re-enforced plastic while the titanium exhaust is about 4.3 kg less than a standard unit.

The cabin too features notable use of carbon fibre including the M Carbon bucket seats with manual adjustment (you require tools to adjust the height and inclination) and use of the material on the dashboard and doors. The overall dashboard design is unchanged from the M4. BMW has not revealed a weight for the 3.0 CSL coupe.

Dual rear wings a throwback to the original E9 3.0 CSL race cars

It’s however the powertrain here that is expected to draw the eyes of many car fans. The 3.0 CSL gets the renowned 3.0-litre twin-turbo in-line six from the M3 and M4 though power has been bumped up to 552.5 bhp – 10 bhp up over the M4 CSL – though torque is down at 550 Nm as against the M4 CSL’s 650 Nm. However unlike the 8-speed auto from the M4 CSL, BMW has stuck with a traditional 6-speed manual gearbox – there’s no automatic option - for the new 3.0 CSL with power sent solely to the rear wheels.

Cabin gets extensive use of carbon fibre including racing seats; 3.0 CSL is only available with a manual gearbox

The 3.0 CSL also gets track focused adaptive M suspension along with carbon ceramic discs as standard. Also offered is a 10 level BMW M Traction control function letting users decide the level of wheel slip the system should allow.

The new 3.0 CSL is limited to just 50 units with each model bearing the production number on the dashboard.