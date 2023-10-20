Made-In-India Cars With 5-Star Global NCAP Crash Test Ratings: Tata Safari, Hyundai Verna And More
By Dhruv Attri
1 mins read
20-Oct-23 06:14 PM IST
Highlights
- Tata Harrier and Safari are the highest rated cars in the new Global NCAP tests.
- VW Group sedans and SUVs have a significant presence in this list.
- Hyundai Verna is the only car from the Korean brand to make it to the list
Global NCAP’s #SaferCarsForIndia campaign has been running since 2014 and we’ve seen numerous mass market cars getting tested. But only a handful of cars have managed to score 5 stars in these 9 years of testing. The good news is the number of 5-star rated vehicles has seen an uptick in recent years. Let’s take a look at all the cars that aced these tests under new guidelines.
The Tata twins topped the Global NCAP tests
Tata Harrier (Rs 15.49 lakh to Rs 24.49 lakh)/ Safari Facelift (Rs 16.19 lakh to Rs 25.69 lakh)
The two SUVs from Tata Motors had given the Global NCAP exam a miss since their launch. But the facelifted models have managed to top the exam in their first attempt itself. The two are now the safest offerings as per Global NCAP with the highest test scores yet. The adult safety score was a near-perfect 34.04/35 whereas the child safety score was 45/49. The body shell was rated as stable.
The Skoda-VW duo are the highest-rated sedans in their segment
Volkswagen Virtus (Rs 11.48 lakh to Rs 19.29 lakh)/ Skoda Slavia (Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 19.12 lakh)
Maintaining their reputation, the two Volkswagen Group cars were the top-scorers on the Global NCAP chart until the Tata SUVs took over. Based on the heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform, the sedans scored a perfect five in not just adult but child occupant protection as well. The adult safety score was 29.71/35 for adult safety and 42/49 for child safety. Their body shells were also rated stable.
The Taigun scored a full five stars for adult and child safety.
Skoda Kushaq (Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 20.01 lakh) / Volkswagen Taigun (11.62 lakh to Rs 19.76 lakh)
Joining the sedan twins are their SUV siblings. The Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun were the first MQB A0 IN-based offerings to be crash-tested by the Global NCAP. Both scored a full five stars in safety but the adult occupant protection score was lower than that of the sedan offerings.
The Kushaq also scored full five stars.
The adult safety score sat at 29.64/34 whereas the child occupant protection score was 42/49.
Bodyshell of the Hyundai Verna was rated unstable
Hyundai Verna (Rs 10.90 to Rs 17.38 lakh)
The Verna is the first made-in-India offering from Hyundai that received a five-star rating in adult as well as child safety. The adult score was 28.18/34 and child safety score was 42/49. However, the catch was that the bodyshell and footwell integrity were rated unstable and incapable of withstanding further loads.
The Scorpio N lost some ground on the child safety front.
Mahindra Scorpio N (Rs 13.26 lakh to Rs 24.54 lakh)
Mahindra also marked its entry in the five-star category with the Scorpio N, which received 29.25/34 for adult safety and 28.93/49 in child safety. The bodyshell and footwell integrity were rated stable.
