Mahindra Launches New 'The Mahindra Classics' Campaign To Commemorate Its Automotive Heritage

Mahindra plans to share stories of people who own or used to own the company's classic SUVs

Mahindra Group today launched a new brand communication campaign to commemorate the company's automotive heritage. Called 'The Mahindra Classics' the teaser video released by the automaker highlights some of the iconic SUVs the company launched in India over the last seven decades. Starting with the first vehicle that was rolled off Mahindra's assembly lines back in 1949, the Willys Jeep, and later the Classic 4x4, to Mahindra Major and the current generation Mahindra Thar, the campaign will cover all these classic SUVs.

Over the years Mahindra has launched several iconic SUVs in India Classic 4x4, Mahindra Major, and Thar

Talking about the campaign, Veejay Nakra, CEO - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra said, "The Mahindra Classics campaign is our tribute to the rich automotive heritage of Mahindra. This campaign will help people relive their fond memories with brand Mahindra. It will also provide them with a glimpse of our journey - how we started and what we are today. We wish to narrate the stories of how people who have owned Mahindra SUVs have experienced their vehicles like no one has done before."

The Mahindra Thar is all set to receive a generation upgrade in October 2020

Mahindra started with the assembly under licence of the Willys Jeep in India in 1949 and later made purpose-built military vehicles since the 1950s. By the 1970s, Mahindra started selling the SUV to civilians and soon it became a lifestyle icon. Later on, we saw the entry of models like the MM440, Classic 4x4, Major, and now the Thar, which is all set to receive a generation upgrade in October 2020.

As part of the campaign, the company plans to share stories of people who have owned these iconic Mahindra SUVs, and their journey with the vehicle. Furthermore, the company also plans to use this campaign to reach out to its consumers and engage them with quizzes and other digital activities.

