New Cars and Bikes in India

Mahindra Launches New 'The Mahindra Classics' Campaign To Commemorate Its Automotive Heritage

Called 'The Mahindra Classics' the campaign will commemorate the company's automotive heritage and highlight some of the iconic SUVs the company launched in India over the last seven decades.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Mahindra plans to share stories of people who own or used to own the company's classic SUVs

Highlights

  • The company has launched the 'The Mahindra Classics' brand campaign
  • It's a tribute to the rich automotive heritage of Mahindra
  • The first vehicle was rolled off Mahindra's assembly line in 1949

Mahindra Group today launched a new brand communication campaign to commemorate the company's automotive heritage. Called 'The Mahindra Classics' the teaser video released by the automaker highlights some of the iconic SUVs the company launched in India over the last seven decades. Starting with the first vehicle that was rolled off Mahindra's assembly lines back in 1949, the Willys Jeep, and later the Classic 4x4, to Mahindra Major and the current generation Mahindra Thar, the campaign will cover all these classic SUVs.

fss1lamg

Over the years Mahindra has launched several iconic SUVs in India Classic 4x4, Mahindra Major, and Thar

Mahindra

Mahindra Cars

Scorpio

XUV300

Thar

Bolero

Bolero Pik-Up

Bolero Camper

XUV500

TUV300

KUV100 NXT

Supro

Bolero Big Pik-Up

Marazzo

e-Verito

Alturas G4

NuvoSport

Xylo

Verito Vibe

e2oPlus

TUV300 Plus

Verito

Talking about the campaign, Veejay Nakra, CEO - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra said, "The Mahindra Classics campaign is our tribute to the rich automotive heritage of Mahindra. This campaign will help people relive their fond memories with brand Mahindra. It will also provide them with a glimpse of our journey - how we started and what we are today. We wish to narrate the stories of how people who have owned Mahindra SUVs have experienced their vehicles like no one has done before."

Also Read: Mahindra's Sales Fall 55 Per Cent YoY; Monthly Volumes See Double Growth

mahindra thar

The Mahindra Thar is all set to receive a generation upgrade in October 2020

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Diesel Automatic Spotted Testing

Mahindra started with the assembly under licence of the Willys Jeep in India in 1949 and later made purpose-built military vehicles since the 1950s. By the 1970s, Mahindra started selling the SUV to civilians and soon it became a lifestyle icon. Later on, we saw the entry of models like the MM440, Classic 4x4, Major, and now the Thar, which is all set to receive a generation upgrade in October 2020.

Also Read: Mahindra Distributes More Than 16 Lakh Face Masks And Face Shields Since March

0 Comments

As part of the campaign, the company plans to share stories of people who have owned these iconic Mahindra SUVs, and their journey with the vehicle. Furthermore, the company also plans to use this campaign to reach out to its consumers and engage them with quizzes and other digital activities.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Scorpio with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra
Scorpio

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.3 - 12.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 6.51 - 7.21 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.35 - 7.9 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 12.31 - 18.63 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.54 - 7.16 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.29 - 5.86 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 6.39 - 6.79 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 10.35 - 14.77 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.11 - 10.47 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 28.69 - 31.69 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 7.77 - 10.26 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 9.17 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.58 - 7.5 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 9.93 - 11.42 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Forty Two 2
x
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI Automatic India Launch In September 2020
Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI Automatic India Launch In September 2020
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Passion Pro i3S is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Passion Pro i3S is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities