Mahindra To Open Advanced Design Centre In UK In July 2021

Mahindra Group has announced its plan to open an advanced design centre in the UK. Set to be called the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe or M.A.D.E, the new facility will be located in the West Midlands, U.K. The new design centre will be operational will from July 1, 2021, and it will be a part of the company's global design network, which also includes the Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai, India, and Pininfarina Design in Turin, Italy. The company says that it will be procuring talents from Coventry University, Royal College of Art, and other design colleges in the U.K. and Europe for the new design centre.

Speaking about the announcement, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., said, "A key lever to make the business future-ready is to significantly strengthen design capability across automotive, farm equipment and two-wheelers globally. M.A.D.E will contribute to all future automotive and mobility products including Born EV SUVs and be a resource available to Mahindra Group companies. It will give us a quantum leap in both capacity and capability in the design space"

Mahindra says that the new advanced design centre in the UK is a strategic enhancement to the company's design capabilities. The carmaker says that the new facility will renew Mahindra's commitment to its customers to offer "sophisticated, authentic SUVs with an unmissable presence." The company also claims that M.A.D.E will help sharpen Mahindra's product designs and technology.

