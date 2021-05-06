carandbike logo
search

Mahindra To Open Advanced Design Centre In UK In July 2021

Set to be called the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe or M.A.D.E, the new facility will be located in the West Midlands, U.K. It will be operational will from July 1, 2021, and it will be a part of the company's global design network.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E) will be operational will from July 1, 2021 expand View Photos
The Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E) will be operational will from July 1, 2021

Highlights

  • Mahindra Advanced Design Europe or M.A.D.E will open on July 1, 2021
  • The new design centre will be located in the West Midlands, U.K
  • M.A.D.E will contribute to all future automotive and mobility products

Mahindra Group has announced its plan to open an advanced design centre in the UK. Set to be called the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe or M.A.D.E, the new facility will be located in the West Midlands, U.K. The new design centre will be operational will from July 1, 2021, and it will be a part of the company's global design network, which also includes the Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai, India, and Pininfarina Design in Turin, Italy. The company says that it will be procuring talents from Coventry University, Royal College of Art, and other design colleges in the U.K. and Europe for the new design centre.

Also Read: Mahindra Plans To Support SsangYong's Electric Vehicle Business: Report

o16t4mpk

The new design centre is part of the company's global design network, which also includes the Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai, India, and Pininfarina Design in Turin, Italy

Speaking about the announcement, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., said, "A key lever to make the business future-ready is to significantly strengthen design capability across automotive, farm equipment and two-wheelers globally. M.A.D.E will contribute to all future automotive and mobility products including Born EV SUVs and be a resource available to Mahindra Group companies. It will give us a quantum leap in both capacity and capability in the design space"

Also Read: Mahindra & Mahindra Acquires Meru Cabs Fully With A Fresh Investment Of ₹ 98 Crore

0 Comments

Mahindra says that the new advanced design centre in the UK is a strategic enhancement to the company's design capabilities. The carmaker says that the new facility will renew Mahindra's commitment to its customers to offer "sophisticated, authentic SUVs with an unmissable presence." The company also claims that M.A.D.E will help sharpen Mahindra's product designs and technology.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Mahindra Cars

  • Mahindra Bolero Grill
    Mahindra Bolero Grill
  • Mahindra Bolero X Sharped Bumper
    Mahindra Bolero X Sharped Bumper
  • Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
  • Mahindra Thar Without Roof
    Mahindra Thar Without Roof
  • Mahindra Thar With Roof
    Mahindra Thar With Roof
  • Mahidra Bolero Camper Front View
    Mahidra Bolero Camper Front View
  • Mahidra Bolero Camper Side View
    Mahidra Bolero Camper Side View
  • Scorpio Front Side Profile
    Scorpio Front Side Profile
  • Scorpio Front Profile
    Scorpio Front Profile
  • Scorpio Front Grille
    Scorpio Front Grille
  • Mahindra Xuv300floating Roof Design
    Mahindra Xuv300floating Roof Design
  • Striking Led Drls
    Striking Led Drls
  • Xuv 300 Aggressivechrome Front Grill
    Xuv 300 Aggressivechrome Front Grill
  • Mahindra Supro Side Front
    Mahindra Supro Side Front
  • Mahindra Supro Front
    Mahindra Supro Front
  • Mahindra Supro Rear
    Mahindra Supro Rear
  • New Design Sporty Metallic Grey Spoke Alloy Wheels
    New Design Sporty Metallic Grey Spoke Alloy Wheels
  • New Dynamic X Type Spare Wheel Cover
    New Dynamic X Type Spare Wheel Cover
  • New Muscular Piano Black Front Grille
    New Muscular Piano Black Front Grille
  • Mahindra E20 Front
    Mahindra E20 Front
  • Mahindra E20 Charging View
    Mahindra E20 Charging View
  • Mahindra E20 Rear 3 4th View1
    Mahindra E20 Rear 3 4th View1
  • Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 11
    Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 11
  • Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 1
    Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 1
  • Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 8
    Kuv100 Nxt Front Side Profile 8
  • 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
    2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Facelift Runing Side Shot
  • 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
    2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side View
  • 2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
    2018 Mahindra Xuv500 Side Profile
x
Honda H'Ness CB350 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 3,400
Honda H'Ness CB350 Gets A Price Hike Of Rs. 3,400
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Trolls Tech Companies Trying To Make Electric Vehicles
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Trolls Tech Companies Trying To Make Electric Vehicles
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Facelift To Make Global Debut In May
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Facelift To Make Global Debut In May
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 Production Begins At Bajaj's Chakan Plant In Pune
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 Production Begins At Bajaj's Chakan Plant In Pune
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities