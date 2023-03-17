Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 9.14 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki India has launched the CNG version of its popular subcompact SUV, the Brezza. Equipped with the company S-CNG tech, the SUV will be offered in three variants – LXI, VXI, and ZXI, which are priced between Rs. 9.14 lakh and Rs. 12.05 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). In fact, the Brezza is the first CNG car in the sub-4-meter SUV segment, and the fourteenth factory-fitted CNG model from the Indo-Japanese carmaker. Maruti Suzuki India says that the Brezza S-CNG can return an agency-certified fuel efficiency of 25.51 km/kg. The regular petrol-powered Brezza offers an ARAI-certified mileage of up to 20.15 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG Price (ex-showroom, Delhi) LXi S-CNG Rs. 9.14 Lakh VXi S-CNG Rs. 10.50 Lakh ZXi S-CNG Rs. 11.90 Lakh ZXi S-CNG Dual Tone Rs. 12.06 Lakh

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are confident that the Hot and Techy Brezza will once again disrupt the segment with the S-CNG version. It will be the perfect choice for people looking for a sustainable, safe and high-performance city-bred SUV. At this stage, it is also worth mentioning that in Maruti Suzuki Arena, S-CNG models account for 24 per cent of overall sales. And CNG sales for hot-selling models such as the Ertiga and Wagon R account for as high as 57 per cent and 41 per cent of total model sales, respectively.”

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG is powered by the same 1.5L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine as the regular model, but with the addition of a factory-fitted CNG kit. In CNG mode, the SUV offers a max power output of 86.6 bhp @ 5500 rpm and a peak torque of 121.5 Nm @ 4200 rpm. In petrol mode, the SUV offers 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm. The SUV comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.

As mentioned earlier, the Brezza is offered in three different variants - LXI, VXI and ZXI. And there is also a dual-tone colour option for the top-of-the-line ZXI trim. This means all variants of the SUV will share the features with their respective petrol counterparts. So, depending on the variant you choose now you can get a CNG-powered Brezza with features like – alloy wheels, an electric sunroof, LED DRLs, a 7-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment system, auto climate control and more.

At the same time, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG is loaded with customised CNG-specific features like an Integrated Petrol and CNG fuel lid, dedicated CNG drive mode, digital and analogue CNG fuel gauges, and an illuminated fuel change-over switch. The CNG cylinder also comes with a proper cover.