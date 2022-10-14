Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG Variants Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 5.90 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki India has launched the CNG-powered variants of its SUV-inspired small hatchback, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. Equipped with the company's S-CNG technology, the car is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 32.73 km/kg. Maruti is offering the S-Presso S-CNG model in two variants - LXI and VXI, which are priced at Rs. 5.90 lakh and Rs. 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) respectively. With this, Maruti Suzuki India now has 10 models on its line-up that come with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that the S-Presso is getting CNG variants. Earlier in 2020, Maruti Suzuki launched S-CNG variants of the S-Presso that were priced between Rs. 4.84 lakh and Rs. 5.14 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and offered a fuel-efficiency of 31.2 km/kg. However, the company silently discontinued the car sometime last year. Now, the company has reintroduced the car, and it now offers better fuel economy and performance.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG will be offered in two variants - LXI and VXI.

Commenting on the launch, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "The SUV-inspired design of the S-Presso has ensured that it has found many takers for its prominent road presence. The S-CNG version will build on the success of the popular S-Presso, of which we have sold over 2.26 lakh units. The S-Presso S-CNG is sure to delight customers with its amazing fuel efficiency and strong performance. We now have 10 S-CNG models in our portfolio, which are designed to reduce ownership cost and strengthen our commitment to a cleaner and greener environment."

Like the recently launched 2022 model year S-Presso, the CNG variant is also powered by the new 1.0-litre K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT three-cylinder engine. In CNG mode, the engine churns out 56 bhp at 5300 rpm and develops a peak torque of 82.1 Nm at 3400 rpm, while mated to a 50spedd manual gearbox.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG will get the same features as the regular model.

Like other S-CNG models from Maruti Suzuki, the S-Presso too comes with dual-interdependent Electronic Control Units (ECU), an intelligent fuel injection system, stainless steel pipes and joints, along with integrated wiring harnesses for the CNG system. The S-CNG system comes with a micro switch that ensures the engine is turned off and does not start during the CNG fuel-filling process.