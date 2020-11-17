Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was an instant hit since its arrival in 2012 and the MPV has now achieved a new milestone with sales crossing 5.5 lakh units. The landmark figure was achieved in eight years since the first generation went on sale in 2012. Maruti Suzuki says that the MPV has managed to maintain market leadership over the last two years in the segment. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was originally offered in petrol and diesel engine options, along with a CNG variant. However, the diesel version was discontinued following the transition to BS6 norms. It's also the only MPV in the segment to get a CNG variant at present.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Gets New Smartplay Studio, Diesel Variants Discontinued

The first-generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga went on sale in 2012, while the second-generation was introduced in 2018

Speaking on the Ertiga's success, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director - Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Over the years, brand Ertiga has redefined the notion of utilitarian MPVs with its sharp style, space, comfort, safety and host of technology features. As India's first compact MPV, Ertiga continues to build a legacy of innovation. The remarkable milestone of 5.5 lakh sales is a testimony of its success. While making a purchase decision, customers often cross-consider MPVs with UVs. Despite being cross-considered with top-selling UVs in the country, Ertiga has dominated the market and increased its market share in the segment."

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga hit the 2.5 lakh sales milestone at the end of FY2015-16, and the company has taken a little over four years to hit the 5.5 lakh sales mark. The MPV managed to offer a more affordable and frugal option over the best-selling Toyota Innova when it originally arrived, not to forget the price advantage it still commands over the latter. At present, the model also competes with the Renault Triber and Mahindra Marazzo in the segment.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Ertiga BS6 S-CNG Variant Launched In India

Maruti Suzuki dropped the diesel engine on the Ertiga earlier this year with the model now powered only by the 1.5-litre petrol engine

With the second-generation, the Ertiga saw a major step-up in terms of proportions, space, and equipment levels. The seven-seater offers a spacious second row and decent third-row legroom. The tall stance makes for decent headroom as well. The collapsable seats also ensure that there's ample boot space for your needs. In terms of equipment, the MPV comes with auto climate control, charging socket for each row, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, as well as Hill Hold and ESP on the automatic version.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.