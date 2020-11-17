New Cars and Bikes in India
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units

Launched in 2012, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been a consistent seller and managed to achieve the landmark figure in eight years across two generations.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
19,221  Views
Maruti Suzuki says the Ertiga has been the segment leader for the past two years expand View Photos
Maruti Suzuki says the Ertiga has been the segment leader for the past two years

Highlights

  • The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was originally launched in 2012
  • The Ertiga achived the 2.5 lakh sales milestone in FY2015-16
  • Based on the Heartect platform, the Ertiga now gets only a petrol engine

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was an instant hit since its arrival in 2012 and the MPV has now achieved a new milestone with sales crossing 5.5 lakh units. The landmark figure was achieved in eight years since the first generation went on sale in 2012. Maruti Suzuki says that the MPV has managed to maintain market leadership over the last two years in the segment. The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga was originally offered in petrol and diesel engine options, along with a CNG variant. However, the diesel version was discontinued following the transition to BS6 norms. It's also the only MPV in the segment to get a CNG variant at present.

The first-generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga went on sale in 2012, while the second-generation was introduced in 2018

Speaking on the Ertiga's success, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director - Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Over the years, brand Ertiga has redefined the notion of utilitarian MPVs with its sharp style, space, comfort, safety and host of technology features. As India's first compact MPV, Ertiga continues to build a legacy of innovation. The remarkable milestone of 5.5 lakh sales is a testimony of its success. While making a purchase decision, customers often cross-consider MPVs with UVs. Despite being cross-considered with top-selling UVs in the country, Ertiga has dominated the market and increased its market share in the segment."

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga hit the 2.5 lakh sales milestone at the end of FY2015-16, and the company has taken a little over four years to hit the 5.5 lakh sales mark. The MPV managed to offer a more affordable and frugal option over the best-selling Toyota Innova when it originally arrived, not to forget the price advantage it still commands over the latter. At present, the model also competes with the Renault Triber and Mahindra Marazzo in the segment.

Maruti Suzuki dropped the diesel engine on the Ertiga earlier this year with the model now powered only by the 1.5-litre petrol engine

With the second-generation, the Ertiga saw a major step-up in terms of proportions, space, and equipment levels. The seven-seater offers a spacious second row and decent third-row legroom. The tall stance makes for decent headroom as well. The collapsable seats also ensure that there's ample boot space for your needs. In terms of equipment, the MPV comes with auto climate control, charging socket for each row, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, as well as Hill Hold and ESP on the automatic version.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 8.95 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
18,5799% / 5 yrs
Compact MPV
Petrol , Diesel , Petrol+CNG
Manual , Automatic
19 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Vs Ertiga Comparison Review
07:34
Maruti Suzuki XL6 Vs Ertiga Comparison Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Aug-19 08:09 PM IST
TVS Wego Discontinued, MG Motor Car Sanitisation, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Features
03:30
TVS Wego Discontinued, MG Motor Car Sanitisation, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Features
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Apr-20 07:22 PM IST
MG ZS EV, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Yamaha MT-15
02:42
MG ZS EV, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Yamaha MT-15
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Dec-19 07:21 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Receives 3 Stars From Global NCAP
01:58
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Receives 3 Stars From Global NCAP
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 31-Oct-19 06:12 PM IST
Porsche Macan, Kawasaki W800, Maruti Ertiga
02:58
Porsche Macan, Kawasaki W800, Maruti Ertiga
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 29-Jul-19 09:43 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Diesel, Pininfarina Battista Middle East, 2020 Land Rover Defender
03:26
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Diesel, Pininfarina Battista Middle East, 2020 Land Rover Defender
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 30-Apr-19 06:11 PM IST
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched, Mercedes-Benz Cls Launch & KMP Expressway
23:33
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Launched, Mercedes-Benz Cls Launch & KMP Expressway
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 24-Nov-18 09:30 PM IST
Mahindra Alturas G4 & New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
20:50
Mahindra Alturas G4 & New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 24-Nov-18 08:30 PM IST
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review
13:08
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Nov-18 08:00 AM IST
Frontview
Frontview
Rearview
Rearview
Front Grille
Front Grille
Tail Light
Tail Light
Front Foglamp
Front Foglamp
Dashboard
Dashboard
Infotainment System
Infotainment System
Cup Holder
Cup Holder
Sideview Seating
Sideview Seating
Steering Mounted Audio
Steering Mounted Audio
