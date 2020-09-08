New Cars and Bikes in India
Maruti Suzuki Production Recovers; Up By 11% In August 2020

Maruti Suzuki India has manufactured 1,23,769 units in August 2020 as compared to 1,11,370 units produced in the same month last year.

Passenger vehicles production stood at 1,21,381 units in August seeing a growth of 10 per cent

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzukis total production in August increased by 11%
  • Production of entry-level hatchbacks have gone up.
  • Production of utility vehicles was up 44 per cent at 21,737 units

The global coronavirus pandemic has been a challenging one for everyone. With businesses and subsequently the economy affected, everyone is searching for silver linings amidst the dark cloud. Businesses are getting back on track and with sales in the automotive sector going up in August, there's an improvement in production as well. Maruti Suzuki India has registered a year-on-year rise in production of 11 per cent in August 2020, the company said in a BSE filing. These numbers are much better than what the company posted in July 2020, witnessing a year-on-year production decline of 19.19 per cent.

sh6kcivo

Maruti Suzuki India had recorded an increase of 15 per cent in August 2020 sales.

Overall, the Indo-Japanese carmaker manufactured 1,23,769 units in August 2020 as compared to 1,11,370 units developed in the same month last year. The total number of passenger vehicles manufactured last month were 1,21,381 units in comparison to 1,10,214 units in the same month last year, seeing an increase of 10.13 per cent.

Production of mini hatchbacks - Alto and S-Presso in August 2020 went up by 60.76 per cent at 22,208 units as compared to 13,814 units manufactured in the same month last year. Production of compact vehicles such as the new WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno and the Glanza saw a marginal increase of 67,348 units against 67,095 units manufactured a year ago. However, production of the Ciaz compact sedan went down by 47.92 per cent at 1190 units as compared to 2285 units manufactured a year ago.

In August 2020, the utility vehicle segment comprising of Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 recorded an increase of 43.96 per cent at 21,737 units as compared to 15,099 units manufactured a year ago. Production of the Eeco van too went down by 26.49 per cent at 8898 units as compared to 11,921 units. Talking about the commercial vehicle segment, the Super Carry is the sole light commercial vehicle in carmaker's portfolio for the Indian market. The production of LCV went up by 106.57 per cent at 2,388 units as compared to 1,156 units that were manufactured in the same month a year ago.

8vll2h5k

Production of utility vehicles witnessed an increase of 43.96 per cent with 21,737 units in August 2020

As far as sales are concerned, Maruti Suzuki India sold 124,624 units in August 2020 recording a MoM growth of 15.32 per cent as compared to the 108,064 units sold in July 2020. The company's total sales for last month stood at 124,624 units, a growth of 17.1 per cent as compared to the 106,413 vehicles sold in August 2019.

