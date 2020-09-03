Maruti Suzuki Eeco Reaches 7 Lakh Sales Milestone In 10 Years

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco has reached a new milestone as the company has sold 7 lakh units in the last 10 years. The Eeco was launched in 2010 and Maruti Suzuki sold over 1 lakh units of it in just two years. The sales continued with an upward trend steadily and in 2014 Maruti again sold 1 lakh units of the Eeco as its demand kept growing in the cargo market. Catering to this demand, the company launched a new Cargo variant of the Eeco in 2015 and then went on to sell over 1 lakh units of the Eeco consecutively in the next three years, selling a total of 5 lakh units by 2018.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is also gets a CNG variant.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco also made its BS6 transition at the start of this year itself, much ahead of the April 1 deadline. It is still powered by the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder engine that powers a range of Maruti's BS6 models. It puts out 73 bhp and 101 Nm of peak torque and there is also a CNG variant in the Eeco line-up that delivers a high fuel economy of 21.8 kmpl. In fact, 17 per cent of total Eeco sales are attributed to the CNG variant.

The Maruti Suzuki Eeco was designed to cater the needs of the middle-class Indian family especially in tier 2 cities and also to support small scale business. It has a huge customer base in the intra-city logistics market and is preferred by the courier and online-retail companies along with a good customer set of local sole-proprietors.

