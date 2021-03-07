carandbike logo
Maruti Suzuki Records 19.3% Production Growth In February 2021

Maruti Suzuki India has produced 168,180 units last month, recording a growth of 19.2 per cent as compared to 140,933 units manufactured in the same month last year.

Charanpreet Singh
Maruti Suzukis total production stood at 168,180 units in February 2021

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki has manufactured 168,180 units last month
  • Production of entry-level hatchbacks dropped by 4% to 28,213 units
  • 2,397 units of the Super Carry LCV were manufactured last month

Maruti Suzuki India has announced production figures for the month of February 2021. India's leading carmaker said its total production increased by 19.3 per cent to 1,68,180 units in February against 1,40,933 units produced in the same month last year. The numbers recorded last month are slightly better than what the automaker posted in February 2020. The total number of passenger vehicles manufactured last month were 1,65,783 units in comparison to 1,40,370 units in the corresponding month last year, witnessing a growth of 18 per cent.

Also Read: Car Sales February 2021: Maruti Suzuki India Registers 11.8% Growth In The Domestic Market​

Production of compact vehicles witnessed a marginal decline of 4 per cent

The Indo-Japanese carmaker manufactured 1,60,975 units in January 2021 as against 1,68,180 units, witnessing a marginal month-on-month (MoM) growth of 4 per cent. The production of mini hatchbacks - Alto and S-Presso in February 2021 decreased marginally by 4 per cent to 28,213 units as compared to 29,676 units produced in the same month last year. However, compact vehicles such as WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno and the Glanza saw production growth of 21.22 per cent with 91,091 units against 75,142 units manufactured a year ago. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz compact sedan saw a decline in production by 34.13 per cent to 1,943 units as compared to 2,950 units manufactured in February 2020.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki India's Service Network Crosses 4000 Touchpoints​

The utility vehicle segment recorded a growth of 33.11 per cent at 32,501 units

Coming to the utility vehicle segment, Maruti Suzuki produces cars such as Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6. The company recorded a growth of 33.11 per cent at 32,501 units as compared to 21,737 units manufactured in the same month last year. The company has commenced the production and export of the Jimny SUV to international markets from January 2021.
Production of the Eeco van also increased to 12,035 units as compared to 10,865 units, recording a growth of 10.7 per cent. Maruti Suzuki also manufactured 2,397 units of the Super Carry light commercial vehicle (LCV) recording a growth of 325.75 per cent when compared to 563 units manufactured a year ago.

