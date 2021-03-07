Maruti Suzuki Records 19.3% Production Growth In February 2021

Maruti Suzuki India has announced production figures for the month of February 2021. India's leading carmaker said its total production increased by 19.3 per cent to 1,68,180 units in February against 1,40,933 units produced in the same month last year. The numbers recorded last month are slightly better than what the automaker posted in February 2020. The total number of passenger vehicles manufactured last month were 1,65,783 units in comparison to 1,40,370 units in the corresponding month last year, witnessing a growth of 18 per cent.

Production of compact vehicles witnessed a marginal decline of 4 per cent

The Indo-Japanese carmaker manufactured 1,60,975 units in January 2021 as against 1,68,180 units, witnessing a marginal month-on-month (MoM) growth of 4 per cent. The production of mini hatchbacks - Alto and S-Presso in February 2021 decreased marginally by 4 per cent to 28,213 units as compared to 29,676 units produced in the same month last year. However, compact vehicles such as WagonR, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno and the Glanza saw production growth of 21.22 per cent with 91,091 units against 75,142 units manufactured a year ago. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz compact sedan saw a decline in production by 34.13 per cent to 1,943 units as compared to 2,950 units manufactured in February 2020.

The utility vehicle segment recorded a growth of 33.11 per cent at 32,501 units

Coming to the utility vehicle segment, Maruti Suzuki produces cars such as Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6. The company recorded a growth of 33.11 per cent at 32,501 units as compared to 21,737 units manufactured in the same month last year. The company has commenced the production and export of the Jimny SUV to international markets from January 2021.

Production of the Eeco van also increased to 12,035 units as compared to 10,865 units, recording a growth of 10.7 per cent. Maruti Suzuki also manufactured 2,397 units of the Super Carry light commercial vehicle (LCV) recording a growth of 325.75 per cent when compared to 563 units manufactured a year ago.

