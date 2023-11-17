Login

McLaren Unveils The 750S With 3-7-59 Theme Celebrating Their Victory At Indy 500, Monaco GP, And Le Mans

Only six examples of this special edition 750S are being built by McLaren
By Carandbike Team

3 mins read

17-Nov-23 09:57 AM IST

  • This livery pays homage to the brand's historic 'Triple Crown' victories at the Indianapolis 500, Monaco Grand Prix, and 24 Hours of Le Mans
  • Theme incorporates over 20 colours, reflecting the liveries of the three winning cars
  • The 3-7-59 Theme includes hidden 'easter eggs' in the paintwork, QR codes providing a live portal to a webpage detailing the supercar

McLaren is celebrating its motorsport success by revealing a bespoke livery on a special edition 750S, the 3-7-59 theme. The 3-7-59 theme pays homage to McLaren's historic 'Triple Crown' victories at the Indianapolis 500, Monaco Grand Prix, and 24 Hours of Le Mans. 

 

Also Read: McLaren Sets New World Record For Fastest F1 Pit Stop At Qatar Grand Prix


 

The paintwork pays homage to the triple crown victory McLaren achieved in motorsport

 

The unique paintwork reflects the liveries of the three winning cars, combining them into a vivid collage with illustrated details of the races and the cars. The special edition 750S was unveiled by McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris, IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward, and former F1 driver Derek Bell at the Velocity International luxury motorsports festival. Named after the race numbers of the victorious McLarens in the Triple Crown win, the '3-7-59' Theme incorporates over 20 colours on the exterior that tell the story of McLaren's success. 

 

It is inspired by the McLaren M16D, the 1974 Indy 500, 1995 Le Mans-winning F1 GTR and the Monaco-winning 1984 McLaren MP4/2

 

Limited to just six units, McLaren Special Operations (MSO) states that the theme required over 1200 hours to complete. Moreover, New techniques developed by MSO are showcased, including a striking blue 'splash' on one side of the car, Satin Black ultra-lightweight Vortex alloy wheels with alternating brake callipers in blue, red, and Le Mans Gold pay further tribute to the winning cars.

 

Also Read: McLaren GT Special Edition From MSO Unveiled; Limited to 8 Units

There are OR codes in the paintwork that provide a live portal to a webpage detailing the car

 

MSO has gone above and beyond with the paintwork of this limited-edition 750S, and there are a host of easter eggs within the paintwork referencing the winning cars selected years of Triple Crown victories. The rear of the 3-7-59 is inspired by the McLaren M16D, with a swirling chequered flag effect transitioning from the orange of the 1974 Indy 500 winner to the grey scheme of the 1995 Le Mans-winning F1 GTR to the Alain Prost’s Monaco-winning 1984 McLaren MP4/2 Formula One car's livery at the front. 

The interiors feature a whole list of unique hidden easter eggs for the customers to discover

 

The interior features Triple Crown logo designs stitched in McLaren Orange into the headrests and embossed into the centre armrest on the Carbon Fibre Racing Seats. Unique features as claimed by the automaker, extend to silver leaf exterior detailing and McLaren's experimentation with new materials.

Offers the carbon fibre racing seats as standard 

 

In terms of interactive features, three QR codes within the livery provide a live portal to a webpage detailing the car, while a reflected '3-7-59' motif shines on the bracket housing the LED running lights within the headlight mounting. The rear illuminates with an electrochromic MSO logo within the brake light. A tribute to McLaren's success in Formula 1 and the Monaco Grand Prix, featured through a piece of red and white McLaren Formula 1 car carbon fibre bodywork.

 

Also Read: Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale Sets A New Lap Record At Fiorano Circuit

 

"As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of McLaren being founded, we of course reflect on our legacy of pushing boundaries, both in motorsport and more recently in supercar and hypercar excellence. The 3-7-59 Theme takes inspiration from both of these areas, as a showcase of extreme performance that pays tribute to our Triple Crown success. The most challenging project ever delivered by McLaren Special Operations is a truly stunning expression of McLaren’s industry-leading paint expertise, on a supercar that sets a new benchmark in its class.” says Michael Leiters, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive

 

Words By - Ronit Agarwal 

# McLaren 750S# McLaren 750S 3-7-59 theme# McLaren# McLaren Racing# McLaren Automotive# McLaren Special Operations# 750S limited-edition# Supercar# limited edition
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

