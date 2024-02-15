Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ Limited Edition Revealed

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled a limited edition of the A 45 S 4Matic+ hatchback for the 2024 model year. Set to go on sale in global markets from April 2024, the special edition of AMG hatchback comes finished in ‘AMG Green Hell Magno’ - a paint finish many will remember from the last-gen AMG GT R. That aside the model also features unique body graphics and cosmetic updates aside from several elements from the options list.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz Gran Turismo 6 Concept Showcased In Mumbai





Continuing with the exterior, the Green Hell Magno paint work is accentuated by black foiling with yellow accents on the bonnet, roof, and on the lower doors. The yellow highlights also extend to the grille, front splitter, side sills, rear bumper, roof-mounted spoiler and wheels. Speaking of the wheels, the Limited Edition features edition-specific forged matt black 19-inch AMG wheels. The brake callipers hidden behind are finished in glossy black with white AMG logos.

Also Read: Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 Concept Showcased In Mumbai; Existing Mercedes Customers To Get Discounts On EVs



The A 45 S Limited Edition also gets AMG’s Night Pack and Night Pack 2 as standard adding a darkened finish to many exterior panels such as the wing mirrors, rear spoiler, exterior chrome trim, and more. The rear spoiler itself is part of the AMG Aerodynamics package which is also standard on the special edition - its optional on the standard A45 S.

Stepping inside, the cabin follows an all-black theme with yellow highlights. The seats are covered in black Articoleather and microcut microfibre, with yellow stitching. The A 45 Limited Edition also gets unique door sills that light up yellow in going with the theme.



Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQG Electric SUV India Launch Confirmed

Under the hood, the A 45 S Limited Edition gets the familiar 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine pushing out 415 bhp with power sent to all four wheels. AMG claims a 0 to 100 km/h time of 3.9 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 270 kmph.



Mercedes-Benz has previously brought some of its limited edition models to the Indian market. It however remains to be seen if the A45 S Limited Edition will be offered here as well once sales commence in global markets.