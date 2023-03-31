Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV To Make Global Debut On April 17, 2023

The new Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV debut date is here. The automaker released a teaser image that is not revealing much. The design isn’t much of a mystery either, but the details – inside and out – are set to be what we expect from the iconic house of Maybach. The even more luxurious and spacious interior will be unveiled on April 17 at Auto Shanghai in China.

The ultra-luxurious electric SUV is set to be stately with chrome trim around the glass area of the entire SUV. However, most of the SUV is set to be the same as the EQS SUV when it comes to silhouette, it will sport unique features and probably a longer wheelbase with larger rear doors.

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV was first previewed as a concept in 2021.

The Maybach-branded EQS SUV should get vertical slats on the lower bumper, similar to the one on the Maybach S-Class and GLS. The iconic star bonnet ornament will also make it to the SUV!

Maybach EQS SUV interior is where it will truly shine. Mercedes will garnish it with leather, high-quality piano black, wood and soft seats, pillows and a lot more to make it as comfortable as possible. Expect top-class safety such as 10-12 airbags, all passive electronic features, such as traction control, hill hold assist, stability control, ABS, EBD, BBA, torque vectoring, ADAS features such as blind spot warning, lane assist, cross traffic assist, collision warning, parking assist, 360-degree camera and parking sensors all around. Lane change assist and many other features will also be part of the package.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV concept interior.

The Maybach EQS will feature a similar dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup as EQS 580 SUV where it develops 536 bhp and 858 Nm of torque. Expect Mercedes to tweak the EV powertrain’s performance characteristics in the Maybach to account for any additional weight.

EQS 580 SUV right now can sprint to 100 kmph in 4.6 seconds, and the Maybach variant will offer to do this only if it gets a higher-tuned powertrain. The claimed range for the EQS 580 SUV is 671 km of range from its 107.8 kWH hour battery.

We expect this model to come to the Indian market and be assembled here as well just like the EQS 580 sedan. Maybach already assembles the S-Class here as well and we expect the same to happen with the Maybach EQS SUV.