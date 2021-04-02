carandbike logo
MG Cyberster Concept First Images Out; To Debut At The Shanghai Auto Show

The Cyberster's all-electric sports car is capable of doing 800 km on a full charge

Ameya Naik By  Ameya Naik | Published:
THe MG Cyberster can go from 0-100 kmph in less than 3 seconds expand View Photos
THe MG Cyberster can go from 0-100 kmph in less than 3 seconds

MG recently teased the Cyberster concept sports car and we got to see just bits and parts of it. Now, however, the company has revealed the car and we get to see what the car looks like. Set to debut at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show later this month, the Cyberster is developed by the team at the MG Advanced Design Centre in London. It is a two-door, two-seater sports car which borrows some styling cues from the classic MGB Roadster.

ekr15sfo

It features classic round MG headlights, coupled with a slim grille design 

It features classic round MG headlights, coupled with a slim grille design, along with interactive 'Magic Eye' headlights that open when switched on. The Cyberster gets the 'laser belt' LED strip down the side of the car and the outline of the door, which follows the direction of the LED strip.

isutpu5o

The Cyberster gets the 'laser belt' LED strip down the side of the car and the outline of the door 

The tail lamps are LED as well and are integrated flat into the rear of the car, projecting a digital image that echoes MG's British heritage. Carl Gotham, Director of SAIC Design Advanced London, said, "The Cyberster is a bold statement that looks strongly into MG's future, touching on our heritage but more importantly building on our cutting edge technology and advanced design."

cvjap5k

The tail lamps are LED as well and are integrated flat into the rear of the car 

The Cyberster's all-electric sports car is capable of doing 800 km on a full charge. It's quick off the mark too as the company says that 0 to 100 kmph is done in less than 3 seconds.

