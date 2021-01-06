New Cars and Bikes in India
MG Hector Facelift India Launch: Price Expectation

The facelift of the Hector is all set to launch on January 7, 2020 and we take you through what to expect from it including its price.

MG Motor India is all set to begin it's launch spree in 2021 with the Hector facelift. The Hector is the compact SUV that kick-started MG's innings in the Indian market and has seen a strong growth ever since its launch. It's even prompted the company to launch the Hector Plus, which comes with a third row, making more space for occupants. The facelift of the Hector is all set to launch on January 7, 2020 and we take you through what to expect from it including its price.

Design

The Hector comes with a redesigned front grille which takes inspiration from the ZS EV 

From the pictures that we have seen, we can tell you that the exterior updates on SUV are all cosmetic, and that includes the new ZS EV inspired grille that comes with the chrome-stud pattern. The SUV also comes with a set of new twin-5-spoke alloy wheels. At the same time, the headlamps and bumper design appear to remain unchanged, and the same goes for the rest of the profile of the updated MG Hector. As for the rear section, the red reflective stripe that connected the two taillamps has been replaced by a new black one insert, however, the rest of the elements remain similar to the existing model.

Interior

The Hector facelift with come with added features for the customers convenience 

Most of the changes have been made to the cabin and we exclusively told you all about it. While the basic layout of the cabin of the 2021 MG Hector facelift will, however, remain similar to the existing model. The SUV will continue to feature the 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the i-Smart connected car system, and pre-loaded apps like - TomTom IQ Maps, Gaana Premium, and AccuWeather app. Other creature comforts like the panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents, faux leather upholstery will continue to be on offer, along with the 'Hello MG' voice command function offered with the i-Smart system. There is also a second USB port added to the passenger side of the centre console.

Engine

Under the hood, the MG Hector facelift will continue to come with the 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid, and the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol and petrol-hybrid versions make 141 bhp and 250 Nm torque and come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional DCT automatic for the petrol-only version. The diesel engine, on the other hand, makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

We do not expect any changes to the engine line-up 

Price Expectation

While the MG Hector, when introduced in 2019, was launched under ₹ 13 lakh, we expect the facelift to start somewhere around ₹ 13.5 lakh and that's solely because of the rise in input costs over the years. Of course, expect MG Motor India to sweeten the deal with added warranty schemes, service packages and a lot more.

