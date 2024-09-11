Login
MG Windsor Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The Windsor will be the third EV in MG India’s portfolio, after the ZS EV and Comet
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 11, 2024

Story

Highlights

    MG Motor India is all set to launch its latest all-electric offering, the Windsor EV in the Indian market. The third EV in MG India’s portfolio, the Windsor will be based on the Wuling Cloud EV sold in a few global markets. The company has teased the vehicle a number of times before its launch, revealing that it will come with features such as reclining rear seats, a panoramic glass roof, and the 15.6-inch ‘GrandView’ touchscreen infotainment system.

     

    Also Read: MG Windsor EV India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect

    mg windsor ev name confirmed for wuling cloud in india carandbike 1

    The Windsor is based on the Wuling Cloud

     

    On the cosmetic front, the Windsor is expected to retain most of the Cloud’s styling cues. The fascia has a layered look to it with a high-set small bonnet and LED light bar along with a protruding front bumper that houses the LED headlamps. As with its sibling the Cloud, the Windsor will feature flush sitting door handles while round the back it gets squarish LED taillamps with a lightbar.

    mg windsor ev 15 6 inch touchscreen revealed carandbike afb4285c4c

    The Windsor will get a 15.6-inch touchscreen and a smaller digital driver’s display

     

    On the inside, the Windsor will feature a large 15.6-inch touchscreen and a smaller digital driver’s display. The cabin will get ‘bubble-style’ leatherette upholstery. The second row features reclining seats (recline up to a 135-degree angle). A few other features on the vehicle include a powered tailgate, 360-degree cameras, wireless phone charging, a six-speaker audio system, and connected car technology.

     

    Also Read: World EV Day 2024: Upcoming EVs To Launch In India In FY2025

    MG Windsor EV To Feature Reclining Rear Seats 1
    The second row features seats that recline up to a 135-degree angle

     

    Coming to the powertrain, the Windsor EV is expected to carry over the battery used in the Cloud, which uses a 50.6 kWh pack paired with an electric motor driving the front wheel. The electric motor in the Windsor is expected to develop around 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque - similar to the Cloud EV.

     

    Also Read: MG Windsor EV To Feature 15.6-Inch Central Touchscreen; Digital Driver’s Display


    The Windsor is expected to be priced in the region of Rs 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom) and could see competition from the likes of the Tata Nexon EV and lower variants of the Curvv EV.

     

    9:20 AM
    Sep 11, 2024

    MG is all set to launch the Windsor in India today.

    mg windsor ev name confirmed for wuling cloud in india carandbike 1
    10:00 AM
    Sep 11, 2024

    The Windsor will be the third all-electric offering from MG in India.

    MG Windsor EV India Launch On September 11 2024 full details carandbike 1
    11:00 AM
    Sep 11, 2024

    On the inside, the Windsor will feature a large 15.6-inch touchscreen and a smaller digital driver’s display.

    mg windsor ev 15 6 inch touchscreen revealed carandbike
    11:30 AM
    Sep 11, 2024

    The Windsor will also feature rear seats that recline up to a 135-degree angle. 

    MG Windsor EV To Feature Reclining Rear Seats 1
    12:00 PM
    Sep 11, 2024

    Another highlight of the MG Windsor is that it will be offered with a panoramic glass roof.

    MG Windsor To Be Offered With A Panoramic Glass Roof 1
    12:40 PM
    Sep 11, 2024

    We are less than 5 minutes away from the launch of the MG Windsor. Excited?

    Whats App Image 2024 09 11 at 12 36 42 cbfe7ecb
    12:49 PM
    Sep 11, 2024

    The launch event of the Windsor has begun!

    Whats App Image 2024 09 11 at 12 48 35 41c99151
    12:59 PM
    Sep 11, 2024

    Here are the dimensions of the MG Windsor. 

    Whats App Image 2024 09 11 at 12 58 58 a8d6f671
    1:00 PM
    Sep 11, 2024

    Here's a first look at the EV. The Windsor gets flush-fitting door handles, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

     

    Whats App Image 2024 09 11 at 13 01 40 6c431706
    Whats App Image 2024 09 11 at 13 01 39 abcee705
    Whats App Image 2024 09 11 at 13 01 39 14a25b99
    1:03 PM
    Sep 11, 2024

    Here are a few features that will be offered in the Windsor. 

    Whats App Image 2024 09 11 at 13 05 18 59c09916
    Whats App Image 2024 09 11 at 13 05 18 f2e92d3d
    Whats App Image 2024 09 11 at 13 05 19 43f3f7aa
    Whats App Image 2024 09 11 at 13 05 19 61fc8126
    1:07 PM
    Sep 11, 2024

    The Windsor will get a 15.6-inch touchscreen display featuring MG iSmart with over 80 connected car features.

     

    Whats App Image 2024 09 11 at 13 09 00 6bf288b9
    Whats App Image 2024 09 11 at 13 09 32 2827bf06
    1:10 PM
    Sep 11, 2024

    The Windsor will feature an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, along with wireless charging.

    Whats App Image 2024 09 11 at 13 11 36 7290269d
    1:11 PM
    Sep 11, 2024

    Here are the powertrain details of the EV.

    Whats App Image 2024 09 11 at 13 13 55 e12afa9f
    1:14 PM
    Sep 11, 2024

    Here are the details on the safety features offered in the vehicle.

    Whats App Image 2024 09 11 at 13 16 12 dd5098f7
    1:18 PM
    Sep 11, 2024

    MG is offering free public charging for one year with the vehicle, along with a lifetime battery warranty for the first owners.

    Whats App Image 2024 09 11 at 13 19 43 95c9ab9c
    1:25 PM
    Sep 11, 2024

    The MG Windsor will be offered in three variants- Excite, Exclusive, Essence, and can be had in four colour options.

     

    Whats App Image 2024 09 11 at 13 25 03 ac750e1a
    12:00 AM
    Sep 11, 2024

    Finally, the MG Windsor will start at an introductory price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh.

     

    Whats App Image 2024 09 11 at 13 27 52 1556fb5c
    1:35 PM
    Sep 11, 2024

    Here are a few interior shots of the MG Windsor EV.

    Whats App Image 2024 09 11 at 13 41 12 7f16724f
    Whats App Image 2024 09 11 at 13 34 39 dc48ad42
    1:40 PM
    Sep 11, 2024

    For more details on the Windsor, head to our launch story:

     

    MG Windsor EV Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh Under Battery Subscription Model

