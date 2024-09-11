MG Windsor Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on September 11, 2024
Highlights
MG Motor India is all set to launch its latest all-electric offering, the Windsor EV in the Indian market. The third EV in MG India’s portfolio, the Windsor will be based on the Wuling Cloud EV sold in a few global markets. The company has teased the vehicle a number of times before its launch, revealing that it will come with features such as reclining rear seats, a panoramic glass roof, and the 15.6-inch ‘GrandView’ touchscreen infotainment system.
Also Read: MG Windsor EV India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect
The Windsor is based on the Wuling Cloud
On the cosmetic front, the Windsor is expected to retain most of the Cloud’s styling cues. The fascia has a layered look to it with a high-set small bonnet and LED light bar along with a protruding front bumper that houses the LED headlamps. As with its sibling the Cloud, the Windsor will feature flush sitting door handles while round the back it gets squarish LED taillamps with a lightbar.
The Windsor will get a 15.6-inch touchscreen and a smaller digital driver’s display
On the inside, the Windsor will feature a large 15.6-inch touchscreen and a smaller digital driver’s display. The cabin will get ‘bubble-style’ leatherette upholstery. The second row features reclining seats (recline up to a 135-degree angle). A few other features on the vehicle include a powered tailgate, 360-degree cameras, wireless phone charging, a six-speaker audio system, and connected car technology.
Also Read: World EV Day 2024: Upcoming EVs To Launch In India In FY2025
The second row features seats that recline up to a 135-degree angle
Coming to the powertrain, the Windsor EV is expected to carry over the battery used in the Cloud, which uses a 50.6 kWh pack paired with an electric motor driving the front wheel. The electric motor in the Windsor is expected to develop around 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque - similar to the Cloud EV.
Also Read: MG Windsor EV To Feature 15.6-Inch Central Touchscreen; Digital Driver’s Display
The Windsor is expected to be priced in the region of Rs 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom) and could see competition from the likes of the Tata Nexon EV and lower variants of the Curvv EV.
MG is all set to launch the Windsor in India today.
The Windsor will be the third all-electric offering from MG in India.
On the inside, the Windsor will feature a large 15.6-inch touchscreen and a smaller digital driver’s display.
The Windsor will also feature rear seats that recline up to a 135-degree angle.
Another highlight of the MG Windsor is that it will be offered with a panoramic glass roof.
We are less than 5 minutes away from the launch of the MG Windsor. Excited?
The launch event of the Windsor has begun!
Here are the dimensions of the MG Windsor.
Here's a first look at the EV. The Windsor gets flush-fitting door handles, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
Here are a few features that will be offered in the Windsor.
The Windsor will get a 15.6-inch touchscreen display featuring MG iSmart with over 80 connected car features.
The Windsor will feature an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, along with wireless charging.
Here are the powertrain details of the EV.
Here are the details on the safety features offered in the vehicle.
MG is offering free public charging for one year with the vehicle, along with a lifetime battery warranty for the first owners.
The MG Windsor will be offered in three variants- Excite, Exclusive, Essence, and can be had in four colour options.
Finally, the MG Windsor will start at an introductory price tag of Rs 9.99 lakh.
Here are a few interior shots of the MG Windsor EV.
For more details on the Windsor, head to our launch story:
MG Windsor EV Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh Under Battery Subscription Model