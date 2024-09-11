MG Windsor Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

MG Motor India is all set to launch its latest all-electric offering, the Windsor EV in the Indian market. The third EV in MG India’s portfolio, the Windsor will be based on the Wuling Cloud EV sold in a few global markets. The company has teased the vehicle a number of times before its launch, revealing that it will come with features such as reclining rear seats, a panoramic glass roof, and the 15.6-inch ‘GrandView’ touchscreen infotainment system.

The Windsor is based on the Wuling Cloud

On the cosmetic front, the Windsor is expected to retain most of the Cloud’s styling cues. The fascia has a layered look to it with a high-set small bonnet and LED light bar along with a protruding front bumper that houses the LED headlamps. As with its sibling the Cloud, the Windsor will feature flush sitting door handles while round the back it gets squarish LED taillamps with a lightbar.

The Windsor will get a 15.6-inch touchscreen and a smaller digital driver’s display

On the inside, the Windsor will feature a large 15.6-inch touchscreen and a smaller digital driver’s display. The cabin will get ‘bubble-style’ leatherette upholstery. The second row features reclining seats (recline up to a 135-degree angle). A few other features on the vehicle include a powered tailgate, 360-degree cameras, wireless phone charging, a six-speaker audio system, and connected car technology.

The second row features seats that recline up to a 135-degree angle

Coming to the powertrain, the Windsor EV is expected to carry over the battery used in the Cloud, which uses a 50.6 kWh pack paired with an electric motor driving the front wheel. The electric motor in the Windsor is expected to develop around 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque - similar to the Cloud EV.

The Windsor is expected to be priced in the region of Rs 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom) and could see competition from the likes of the Tata Nexon EV and lower variants of the Curvv EV.