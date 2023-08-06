Login

MIT Engineers Build An Energy-Storing Supercapacitor From Ancient Materials

The technology could be incorporated into concrete foundations of buildings
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

06-Aug-23 05:21 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • MIT engineers have developed a new energy storage system using cement and carbon black.
  • Combining the conductive carbon black into cement, offers an extremely high internal surface area, providing efficient energy storage capabilities.
  • It has a potential to power isolated homes or buildings, and roadways far from the grid using solar panels connected to the cement supercapacitors.

Engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have made a discovery, creating a new energy storage system from two oldest materials: cement and carbon black. This supercapacitor, combined with water, has the potential to revolutionize renewable energy storage for sources like solar, wind, and tidal power.

 

Also Read: Fisker Unveils All-New Electric Vehicle Lineup

 

Capacitors, simple devices with two electrically conductive plates separated by an electrolyte, can store electrical energy efficiently. The MIT researchers leveraged this principle to develop a cement-based material with an internal surface area, achieved by introducing carbon black into the concrete mixture. The resulting nanocomposite has a dense, interconnected network of conductive material, providing an ideal structure for energy storage. 

 

According to the team, the supercapacitor could be incorporated into the concrete foundation of a house, enabling it to store an entire day's worth of energy while adding minimal cost and maintaining structural integrity. Furthermore, they envision using this technology to create concrete roadways that offer contactless recharging for electric vehicles as they travel.

 

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 Type-Approved In Australia; Ready For Launch

 


 

"This technology is extremely promising because cement is ubiquitous," said MIT professor Franz-Josef Ulm. Unlike conventional batteries that rely on materials like lithium (with limited supplies), the cement-based supercapacitors can be produced cost-effectively and at scale.

 

The team calculated that a 45-cubic-meter block of nanocarbon-black-doped concrete could store about 10 kilowatt-hours of energy, equivalent to the average daily electricity usage of a household. With the ability to charge and discharge rapidly, these supercapacitors outperform traditional batteries.

 

The team determined the optimal ratios of cement, carbon black, and water through various tests. They processed by creating small supercapacitors, similar in size to button-cell batteries, with a capacity to hold a 1-volt charge. Connecting three of these capacitors illuminated a for larger versions they are starting with ones comparable to a typical 12-volt car battery, and eventually scaling up to a 45-cubic-meter version to demonstrate its ability to store power equivalent to that of a house

 

Initial applications of this technology may include isolated homes, buildings, or shelters far from grid power, powered by solar panels connected to the cement supercapacitors.

 

The carbon-cement supercapacitors can also be used to build roadways that could store energy along with solar panels to and transfer the energy to electric vehicles on the road.

 

Ulm emphasized that the system is highly scalable, with energy-storage capacity directly proportional to the volume of the electrodes. Depending on the application's requirements, the mixture can be adjusted to achieve desired properties.

 

The researchers plan to further develop and demonstrate the technology with larger versions of the supercapacitors, moving towards practical applications in various energy storage scenarios.

 

The findings of this groundbreaking research were published in the journal PNAS, authored by MIT professors Franz-Josef Ulm, Admir Masic, and Yang-Shao Horn, alongside other researchers from MIT and the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering. The work was supported by the MIT Concrete Sustainability Hub, sponsored by the Concrete Advancement Foundation.

 

 

Written by: Ronit Agarwal

# MIT# Supercapacitor

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • MIT Engineers Build An Energy-Storing Supercapacitor From Ancient Materials
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn