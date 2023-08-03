Kawasaki Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 Type-Approved In Australia; Ready For Launch

Kawasaki has type-approved the Ninja e-1 and the Z e-1 in Australia, a little less than year when they were first showcased in November 2022, at EICMA. We now have more clarity on the specifications of the two motorcycles. Along expected lines, the two motorcycles have a homologated power output of 9 kw or 12 bhp, which is modest output, something that you will find on a 125-150 cc motorcycle in India. But this is likely to be the continuous rated output and not peak power output, which is likely to be a little more than 9 kW.

The Ninja e-1 is based on the Ninja 400 while the Z e-1 is based on the Z 400. And both motorcycles weigh 135 kg and 140 kg approximately, which is significantly lighter than the 166 kg of the Ninja 400 and 165 kg of the Z 400. The two models get the same lithium-ion dual-battery setup with a total capacity of 3.0 kWh. Each battery will weigh 12 kg. Additionally, both the batteries will also be removable and can be charged away from the motorcycles. The document doesn’t mention the range, although to give you an idea, the 3 kWh battery on the now discontinued Ola S1 had a claimed range of 128 km.

It is important to note that Kawasaki, Honda, Suzuki and Yamaha had formed a consortium in April 2019 with an aim to promote adoption of EVs in Japan along with making strides in electric two-wheeler technology. In March 2021, it was announced that the consortium had reached an agreement on standardising swappable battery technology and replacement systems, which will allow future electric two-wheelers from these manufacturers to have battery swapping capability, thereby allowing better sharing of EVs and technology and in turn making it easier for customers to adopt EVs.

So, the removable battery packs on the Ninja e-1 and the Z e-1 is likely to be swappable as well.

The wheelbase on both motorcycles is 1369 mm, which is the same as the wheelbase on the petrol models. Both bikes get a relatively slim 100/80-17 front and 130/70-17 rear tyre. The name Ninja e-1 and Z e-1 is kept because Kawasaki could launch more powerful versions of the EVs, which could carry names like Ninja e-2 and Z e-2 and so on.

The motorcycles will be launched in Australia and USA to begin with. Whether these electric Kawasakis come to India or not, is yet to be confirmed.