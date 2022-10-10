Mobilize Solo And Ileo Concepts Unveiled

Electric mobility is giving scope to quite a few new players in the automotive market. The idea has been to promote innovation that goes beyond conventional mode of commute and Mobilize is doing just that with its new concepts. The Mobilize Solo Concept and Ileo Concept offer solutions to the new challenges surrounding urban and electric mobility. Solo Concept is a single occupancy vehicle designed to have a minimal footprint of 1370 mm. It embodies ultra-light, free-flowing and agile mobility. The project came from Renault's Indian studio and the designers' initial idea involved a skateboard with an umbrella.

The driver in the Solo Concept is inside a semi-seated position and Mobilize is also looking-forward to partner with players in the fashion sector to create nomadic accessories for personalisation (clothes, bags and luggage). Solo is a low-speed concept with a top-speed of 25 kmph. Drivers don't even require a licence, safety belt or helmet, and have a joystick for a steering wheel. Its body, airbag, and foot-activated emergency button to stop the car if there is a risk provide a good level of safety. The concept is believed to provide better protection than scooters and other personal transporters in the event of an accident.

It has three wheels, two for traction at the front and a smaller one for steering at the rear. Its body is asymmetric and only opens on the left-hand side. On the inside, the reclining seat swivels forward to open up a deep storage compartment designed to fit a bag. The structure is made with 50 per cent recycled materials and the vehicle is 95 per cent recyclable.

Now just to give you an idea of its size, one standard parking space can fit up to six Solo Concept units. It is 1370 mm in length, 900 mm in width and 1750 mm in height. There are three charging options: plug-in, inductive (wireless) and swappable batteries. With inductive technology, one point can charge several slotted Solo Concept vehicles at the same time. The one at the front is plugged into the terminal and uses induction to transfer electricity to the others behind it. The battery pack can also be removed and charged at home.

Now coming to the Ileo Concept, it was designed by Mobilize and Patrick Jouin iD, and incorporates a series of features. Here, Mobilize is showcasing its vision of tomorrow's public spaces for mobility. The units fitted onto mobile and modular stands blend seamlessly into public or private spaces. They are easy to install and can be setup according to your need. Essentially, these charging islands contribute to reducing carbon and noise levels in villages, cities, shopping centres, car parks and motorway service stations.

The totem, with its roof that can be covered with vegetation, forms a canopy. Ileo Concept is modular and can use second-life batteries and pair them with photovoltaic panels. The components used in Ileo Concept are 50 per cent made with recycled materials and are 95 per cent recyclable. With the Ileo Concept, the goal for this collaboration is to offer people-friendly places with charging facilities that adapt to urban, suburban and rural communities' needs. That said, the concept will not be produced in the near future but is part of a holistic approach to support Mobilize's plan to roll out an ecosystem of electric charging points in public spaces.