Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Lotus EmiraLexus New LBXToyota BeltaBMW New 5 SeriesNissan New X-Trail
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj Freedom 125Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450Benelli 402 SSuzuki SV 650TVS ADV
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Most Expensive Scooters On Sale In India: Vespa 946 Dragon, BMW C 400 GT And More

The most expensive scooters in India include those from the likes of BMW Motorrad, Keeway, and Vespa
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

6 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Vespa 946 Dragon is the most expensive scooter on sale in India.
  • BMW still has the C 400 GT, priced at Rs 11.25 lakh on sale in India.
  • Keeway has two 300 cc scooters on sale in India.

Scooters have always been considered an affordable means of transport in the Indian market. However, it has not been unlike manufacturers to experiment with the Indian market by launching more expensive scooters here over the years. These include those from the likes of BMW Motorrad, Keeway and more recently Vespa. Here are five of the most expensive scooters on sale in India.

 

Also Read: Vespa 946 Dragon Is India’s Most Expensive Scooter At Rs. 14.28 Lakh
 

Vespa 946 Dragon

Vespa 946 Dragon 3

The Vespa 946 Dragon has been launched to celebrate the Lunar New Year


Unveiled a few days ago, the Vespa 946 Dragon is the latest limited-edition scooter from the company. Priced at Rs 14.28 lakh (ex-showroom), the 946 Dragon is currently the most expensive scooter on sale in India. The scooter has been launched globally to celebrate the Lunar New Year and is limited to 1,888 units worldwide. The scooter is powered by a 150 cc engine. 

 

Vespa 946 Dragon 2

The scooter is limited to 1888 units worldwide

 

On the cosmetic front, this version of the Vespa 946 features a beige paint scheme, with special graphics depicting a dragon, around the front end and fuel tank of the two-wheeler. Aside from this, the rest of the design remains identical to the standard version of the Vespa 946. The scooter runs on 12-inch wheels. 


Also Read: Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In July 2024: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, BMW CE 04, Bajaj CNG Bike and More
 

BMW C400 GT


Most Expensive Scooters on Sale In India Vespa 946 Dragon BMW C400 GT And More 1 The BMW C 400 GT is priced at Rs 11.25 lakh

 

The BMW C 400 GT is arguably the least talked about two-wheeler from BMW Motorrad. The maxi scooter was first introduced in 2021 as a CBU. It is currently the most powerful scooter on sale in India.


Most Expensive Scooters on Sale In India Vespa 946 Dragon BMW C400 GT And More The maxi scooter is powered by a 350 cc engine

 

Being a maxi-scooter, the C 400 GT has noticeably larger proportions than most of the other scooters on sale in the Indian market. The front end is characterized by sharp styling with plenty of cuts and creases, sporting a V-shaped headlamp and a large visor. Other styling cues include a stepped seat, along with alloy wheels.


The BMW C 400 GT is powered by a 350 cc, single-cylinder, engine which produces 33.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm, and peak torque of 35 Nm at 5,750 rpm. Acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph is 9.5 seconds (claimed), while top speed is rated at 139 kmph.
 

Keeway Sixties 300i
 gdsko98

The Keeway Sixties 300i is priced at Rs 3.30 lakh 

 

The Sixties 300i is a retro-styled scooter from Keeway in India. Keeway is part of the QianJiang Motorcycle Group, a Chinese motorcycle manufacturer, which also owns the Benelli Group. The company says that the scooter’s design is a homage to the 60s. The scooter is priced at Rs 3.30 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. 

 

17 3 2022 08 17 T13 11 19 128 Z
The scooter features a retro design

 

Visually, the Sixties 300i sports many retro design elements such as a roundish LED headlamp, and plenty of metallic accents which are either finished in black or chrome according to the exterior colour opted by the buyer. The scooter's design is mostly reminiscent of older scooters, and there’s a split seat design with quilt-type stitching which is another nod to the retro-inspired styling. Colour options offered with the Keeway Sixties 300i are Matte Light Blue, Matte White, and Matte Grey.

 

17 1 2022 08 17 T13 38 51 555 Z
Powered by a 278.2 cc engine

 

On the powertrain front, the scooter is equipped with a 278.2 cc engine that churns out 18.4 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 23.5 Nm of torque at 5750 rpm . 

 

Here's our review about the Keeway Sixties 300i:

 

Also Read: Keeway Sixties 300i Review: Neo-Retro Statement!

Keeway Vieste 300

 

qrur7lh
 The Keeway Vieste 300 is priced at Rs 3.25 lakh

 

The Vieste 300 is another high-displacement scooter offered for sale in India by Keeway. The scooter was launched alongside its sibling, the Sixties 300i in India. Equipped with the same engine as the Sixties, this scooter is a more modern-looking scooter from the brand. The scooter is slightly more affordable than the Sixties, at Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom).


The Vieste’s design is more along the lines of a maxi scooter, and features design elements such as a twin LED projector headlamp setup, alloy wheels, a large tinted visor, along sharp-looking body panels. The scooter also features a large split-seat setup. It is equipped with a part-analogue, part-digital instruments cluster with Keeway Connect System, the company's tech-enabled solution that offers an integrated GPS unit with a SIM card that connects to the application and telecasts the whereabouts of the vehicle. 


Keeway Vieste 300 Review

The Vieste's design is along the lines of a Maxi Scooter

 

The two-wheeler is also equipped with a 278.2 cc engine that churns out 18.4 bhp and 22.4 Nm of torque at 6000 rpm.


 Here's our review of the scooter:

 

Also Read: Keeway Vieste 300 Premium Maxi Scooter Review: Does Its Power Justify Its Price?

Ather 450 Apex

Ather 450 Apex 18
The Ather 450 Apex was launched to mark its tenth anniversary

 

The Ather 450 Apex is the quickest, most performance-oriented e-scooter from the company. Launched by the company to mark its tenth anniversary,  this is also the most expensive Ather built so far with a price tag that is currently at Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Ather has stated during the scooter’s launch in January that it would only be on sale for roughly eight to nine months. 


The Ather 450 Apex’s design is similar to the standard 450 X, however, it sports a special paint scheme, which combines a two-layer ‘Indium Blue’ paint job with contrast orange paint for the wheels, logos and frame. It also gets translucent side panels.

 

Ather 450 Apex 19
The scooter is equipped with a 3.7 kWh battery pack

 

The 3.7 kWh battery pack has been carried over from the 450X, along with the suspension and braking setup. There is no anti-lock braking system (ABS), but the Apex gets tyre pressure monitoring as standard. Buyers also get a special helmet with a livery to match the scooter’s colour scheme.

 

Ather 450 Apex 10
The 450 Apex is the most powerful Ather ever made

 

The 450 Apex also has a more potent motor, which develops a peak 7kW (0.6 kW higher than the standard 450X), but torque output remains unchanged at 26 Nm. Equipped with an evolved ‘Warp+’ ride mode, the Apex is the first Ather to have a top speed of 100 kmph, with its 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 2.9 seconds being a near-half-second improvement on the standard scooter. Ather also claims a 30 per cent improvement in roll-on acceleration, making it quicker in the 40-80 kmph sprint.


Here's our review of the scooter:

 

Also Read: Ather 450 Apex Review: Most Potent Ather Yet Is One For The Loyalists
 


 

# Most Expensive Scooters In India# Vespa India# Vespa 946 Dragon# Vespa 14 lakh scooter# BMW Motorrad# BMW C 400 GT# BMW C 400 GT maxi-scooter# Keeway# Keeway Motor India# Keeway Sixties 300i# Keeway Vieste 300# Ather# Ather Energy# Ather 450 Apex# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Electric Two-wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • July 2024 will witness an array of exciting two-wheeler launches from the likes of Royal Enfield, BMW, Ducati, and Bajaj among other manufacturers
    Upcoming Two-Wheeler Launches In July 2024: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, BMW CE 04, Bajaj CNG Bike and More
  • The Collector’s Edition of Vespa 946 Dragon has been brought to India as completely built units (CBU) and will be available in limited numbers.
    Vespa 946 Dragon Is India’s Most Expensive Scooter At Rs. 14.28 Lakh
  • Roughly 18 months on from operationalising its second manufacturing facility, Ather Energy has now confirmed it will spend Rs 2,000 crore to set up a state-of-the-art two-wheeler plant in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.
    Ather Energy Announces Third Plant In Maharashtra With Capacity Of 1 Million Electric Two-Wheelers
  • The BMW CE 04 is a premium maxi-styled scooter set to launch next month in the country.
    BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter To Be Launched In India On July 24
  • Here’s how BMW Motorrad’s latest offering in India compares with its rivals in terms of pricing
    BMW R 1300 GS vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Latest News

  • Have you been considering the new Tata Altroz Racer? Well, let us help you decide. Here are 3 reasons you should consider it and 3 reasons why you should avoid it.
    Tata Altroz Racer: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
  • Both models will be sold alongside the CB350 RS, H'ness CB350, and other large-capacity Honda motorcycles.
    Honda CB 200X, Hornet 2.0 Now Available At BigWing Showrooms
  • The Jimny is offered with flat cash benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh with additional benefits for buyers availing MSIL’s financial services.
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.85 Lakh in July 2024
  • Spied during test, once launched the KLX 230 will go up against the Hero Xpulse 4V in terms of displacement
    Kawasaki KLX 230 Spied On Test!
  • The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer applied for the Freedom trademark with the ‘flying B’ logo on June 28, 2024; bike expected to be priced near the Rs 1 lakh mark.
    Bajaj CNG Bike To Be Named Freedom; Final Teaser Reveals New Design Details
  • Bajaj Auto is all set to launch the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle ushering in a new segment in the two-wheeler commuter market. Here’s what to expect from Bajaj's newest offering
    Bajaj Freedom CNG Bike Launching Tomorrow: What to Expect?
  • The most expensive scooters in India include those from the likes of BMW Motorrad, Keeway, and Vespa
    Most Expensive Scooters On Sale In India: Vespa 946 Dragon, BMW C 400 GT And More
  • The special edition DBX707 receives cosmetic tweaks to the interior and exterior along with a colour scheme similar to the 2024 DBX F1 medical car.
    Aston Martin DBX707 AMR24 Unveiled To Celebrate AMR24 F1 Car
  • The smallest EV yet from the Swedish car maker will be followed by the bigger EX90 SUV in the Indian market
    Volvo EX30 EV Confirmed For India, To Be Launched In 2025
  • The Ducati Desert X Discovery gets a new paint scheme, along with engine and body protection, as well as luggage and other accessories.
    2025 Ducati Desert X Discovery Adds More Comfort & Protection
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Most Expensive Scooters On Sale In India: Vespa 946 Dragon, BMW C 400 GT And More
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved