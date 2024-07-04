Most Expensive Scooters On Sale In India: Vespa 946 Dragon, BMW C 400 GT And More

Scooters have always been considered an affordable means of transport in the Indian market. However, it has not been unlike manufacturers to experiment with the Indian market by launching more expensive scooters here over the years. These include those from the likes of BMW Motorrad, Keeway and more recently Vespa. Here are five of the most expensive scooters on sale in India.

Vespa 946 Dragon

The Vespa 946 Dragon has been launched to celebrate the Lunar New Year



Unveiled a few days ago, the Vespa 946 Dragon is the latest limited-edition scooter from the company. Priced at Rs 14.28 lakh (ex-showroom), the 946 Dragon is currently the most expensive scooter on sale in India. The scooter has been launched globally to celebrate the Lunar New Year and is limited to 1,888 units worldwide. The scooter is powered by a 150 cc engine.

The scooter is limited to 1888 units worldwide

On the cosmetic front, this version of the Vespa 946 features a beige paint scheme, with special graphics depicting a dragon, around the front end and fuel tank of the two-wheeler. Aside from this, the rest of the design remains identical to the standard version of the Vespa 946. The scooter runs on 12-inch wheels.



BMW C400 GT



The BMW C 400 GT is priced at Rs 11.25 lakh

The BMW C 400 GT is arguably the least talked about two-wheeler from BMW Motorrad. The maxi scooter was first introduced in 2021 as a CBU. It is currently the most powerful scooter on sale in India.



The maxi scooter is powered by a 350 cc engine

Being a maxi-scooter, the C 400 GT has noticeably larger proportions than most of the other scooters on sale in the Indian market. The front end is characterized by sharp styling with plenty of cuts and creases, sporting a V-shaped headlamp and a large visor. Other styling cues include a stepped seat, along with alloy wheels.



The BMW C 400 GT is powered by a 350 cc, single-cylinder, engine which produces 33.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm, and peak torque of 35 Nm at 5,750 rpm. Acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph is 9.5 seconds (claimed), while top speed is rated at 139 kmph.



Keeway Sixties 300i



The Keeway Sixties 300i is priced at Rs 3.30 lakh

The Sixties 300i is a retro-styled scooter from Keeway in India. Keeway is part of the QianJiang Motorcycle Group, a Chinese motorcycle manufacturer, which also owns the Benelli Group. The company says that the scooter’s design is a homage to the 60s. The scooter is priced at Rs 3.30 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.



The scooter features a retro design

Visually, the Sixties 300i sports many retro design elements such as a roundish LED headlamp, and plenty of metallic accents which are either finished in black or chrome according to the exterior colour opted by the buyer. The scooter's design is mostly reminiscent of older scooters, and there’s a split seat design with quilt-type stitching which is another nod to the retro-inspired styling. Colour options offered with the Keeway Sixties 300i are Matte Light Blue, Matte White, and Matte Grey.



Powered by a 278.2 cc engine

On the powertrain front, the scooter is equipped with a 278.2 cc engine that churns out 18.4 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 23.5 Nm of torque at 5750 rpm .

Here's our review about the Keeway Sixties 300i:

Keeway Vieste 300



The Keeway Vieste 300 is priced at Rs 3.25 lakh

The Vieste 300 is another high-displacement scooter offered for sale in India by Keeway. The scooter was launched alongside its sibling, the Sixties 300i in India. Equipped with the same engine as the Sixties, this scooter is a more modern-looking scooter from the brand. The scooter is slightly more affordable than the Sixties, at Rs 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom).



The Vieste’s design is more along the lines of a maxi scooter, and features design elements such as a twin LED projector headlamp setup, alloy wheels, a large tinted visor, along sharp-looking body panels. The scooter also features a large split-seat setup. It is equipped with a part-analogue, part-digital instruments cluster with Keeway Connect System, the company's tech-enabled solution that offers an integrated GPS unit with a SIM card that connects to the application and telecasts the whereabouts of the vehicle.





The Vieste's design is along the lines of a Maxi Scooter

The two-wheeler is also equipped with a 278.2 cc engine that churns out 18.4 bhp and 22.4 Nm of torque at 6000 rpm.



Here's our review of the scooter:

Ather 450 Apex



The Ather 450 Apex was launched to mark its tenth anniversary

The Ather 450 Apex is the quickest, most performance-oriented e-scooter from the company. Launched by the company to mark its tenth anniversary, this is also the most expensive Ather built so far with a price tag that is currently at Rs 1.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Ather has stated during the scooter’s launch in January that it would only be on sale for roughly eight to nine months.



The Ather 450 Apex’s design is similar to the standard 450 X, however, it sports a special paint scheme, which combines a two-layer ‘Indium Blue’ paint job with contrast orange paint for the wheels, logos and frame. It also gets translucent side panels.



The scooter is equipped with a 3.7 kWh battery pack

The 3.7 kWh battery pack has been carried over from the 450X, along with the suspension and braking setup. There is no anti-lock braking system (ABS), but the Apex gets tyre pressure monitoring as standard. Buyers also get a special helmet with a livery to match the scooter’s colour scheme.



The 450 Apex is the most powerful Ather ever made

The 450 Apex also has a more potent motor, which develops a peak 7kW (0.6 kW higher than the standard 450X), but torque output remains unchanged at 26 Nm. Equipped with an evolved ‘Warp+’ ride mode, the Apex is the first Ather to have a top speed of 100 kmph, with its 0-40 kmph acceleration time of 2.9 seconds being a near-half-second improvement on the standard scooter. Ather also claims a 30 per cent improvement in roll-on acceleration, making it quicker in the 40-80 kmph sprint.



Here's our review of the scooter:

