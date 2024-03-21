Login
Motability Operations and Callum Develop Wheelchair Accessible EV Concept

By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 21, 2024

  • eVITA features a repositioned battery pack, resulting in a flat floor and low ride height to allow smooth wheelchair access.
  • The concept includes features like a split tailgate with a deployed ramp, sliding rear doors with accessible buttons, and visual alerts.
  • Inside, eVITA has a modular "utility bar" providing wheelchair users control over the vehicle.

As the automotive industry accelerates toward an electric future, a major concern has arisen around ensuring a smooth transition for those who rely on wheelchair-accessible vehicles (WAVs). Motability Operations, the organization overseeing the Motability Scheme for disabled people in the UK, has identified over 34,000 current Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle (WAV) users who could face challenges switching to electric vehicles unless solutions are developed.

 

Also Read: BMW Neue Klasse X Electric SUV Concept Images Surface Online Ahead Of March 21 Debut

To highlight this issue and demonstrate what's possible through inclusive design, Motability Operations has partnered with the automotive design firm Callum to create eVITA - a next-generation electric WAV concept. The eVITA concept was designed using inputs from research clinics involving real Motability Scheme customers who provided insights into common accessibility pain points when using passenger WAVs.

A key innovation is eVITA's flat floor architecture enabled by repositioning the battery pack. This allows a wheelchair user to smoothly transition from the rear access ramp through the interior cabin and position themselves at a lower, more car-like seating level with improved visibility - a priority highlighted by customers.

 

Also Read: VinFast Founder Sets Up V-Green EV Charging Company

Access is further enhanced by wide-opening sliding rear doors with accessible release buttons. The concept's split tailgate features an upper section that extends the roofline to provide coverage during ingress/egress. An automatically extending ramp aids wheelchair entry/exit. Inside, a modular "utility bar" puts climate controls, infotainment and storage within easy reach of the wheelchair passenger to ensure independence.

 

 

