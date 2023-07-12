My Porsche App Now Integrated With Apple CarPlay

Porsche has expanded the functionality of the My Porsche App by integrating it with Apple CarPlay. This added functionality has established Porsche as the first automotive manufacturer to integrate vehicle functions into the CarPlay experience.

The My Porsche App serves as a centralized hub for the digital management and control of vehicles. With this update, users can now access a range of vehicle functions directly within CarPlay. The integration brings features like real-time battery charge status, climate control adjustments, audio settings, such as sound profiles and radio station selection, and ambient lighting adjustments. and seamless navigation input.



Additionally, these functions can be combined into preset "wellness modes," such as "relax," "warm-up," and "refresh," accessible via quick actions within CarPlay. Furthermore, users can control various vehicle functions using Siri while driving their Porsche.

Moreover, the My Porsche App integrates with third-party platforms like Apple Music, enabling users to access their associated apps directly through the Porsche Communication Management system.

The updated app also displays images of the specific Porsche model within the CarPlay interface.

To get started with this the user has to only do a quick QR code scan displayed on the PCM. As the new features get developed within the Carplay, the customers will get updates to their My Porsche App. The updated functionality has made its debut in the new Porsche Cayenne, which is available now and will subsequently be rolled out to other Porsche model lines.

“We are excited to further improve the My Porsche App and use the capabilities of Apple CarPlay to deliver a truly enhanced customer experience,” says Mattias Ulbrich, CEO of Porsche Digital and CIO of Porsche AG. “Technology and digitization are crucial factors for the enduring fascination of our brand - now and in the next 75 years.”

Written by: Ronit Agarwal