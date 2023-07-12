  • Home
  • News
  • My Porsche App Now Integrated With Apple CarPlay

My Porsche App Now Integrated With Apple CarPlay

The updated functionality has made its debut in the new Porsche Cayenne and will be rolled out to other Porsche model lines
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
12-Jul-23 01:02 PM IST
Img 3.jpeg
Highlights
  • Porsche becomes the first automaker to integrate vehicle functions into the Apple CarPlay
  • The updated My Porsche App offers real-time battery charge status and climate control adjustments
  • Users can access audio settings, ambient lighting adjustments etc through the app

Porsche has expanded the functionality of the My Porsche App by integrating it with Apple CarPlay. This added functionality has established Porsche as the first automotive manufacturer to integrate vehicle functions into the CarPlay experience.

 

The My Porsche App serves as a centralized hub for the digital management and control of vehicles. With this update, users can now access a range of vehicle functions directly within CarPlay. The integration brings features like real-time battery charge status, climate control adjustments, audio settings, such as sound profiles and radio station selection,  and ambient lighting adjustments. and seamless navigation input. 

 


Additionally, these functions can be combined into preset "wellness modes," such as "relax," "warm-up," and "refresh," accessible via quick actions within CarPlay. Furthermore, users can control various vehicle functions using Siri while driving their Porsche.

 

Moreover, the My Porsche App integrates with third-party platforms like Apple Music, enabling users to access their associated apps directly through the Porsche Communication Management system.

 

The updated app also displays images of the specific Porsche model within the CarPlay interface.

 

 

To get started with this the user has to only do a quick QR code scan displayed on the PCM. As the new features get developed within the Carplay, the customers will get updates to their My Porsche App. The updated functionality has made its debut in the new Porsche Cayenne, which is available now and will subsequently be rolled out to other Porsche model lines.

 

“We are excited to further improve the My Porsche App and use the capabilities of Apple CarPlay to deliver a truly enhanced customer experience,” says Mattias Ulbrich, CEO of Porsche Digital and CIO of Porsche AG. “Technology and digitization are crucial factors for the enduring fascination of our brand - now and in the next 75 years.”

 

Written by: Ronit Agarwal

Related Articles
Porsche's Iconic 911 to Remain Sole Combustion Engine Model as Brand Shifts Towards Electric Vehicles
Porsche's Iconic 911 to Remain Sole Combustion Engine Model as Brand Shifts Towards Electric Vehicles
3 days ago
2023 Porsche Cayenne, Cayenne Coupe Make India Debut Ahead Of Deliveries
2023 Porsche Cayenne, Cayenne Coupe Make India Debut Ahead Of Deliveries
14 days ago
Porsche Introduces The Manthey Kit for 718 Cayman GT4 RS
Porsche Introduces The Manthey Kit for 718 Cayman GT4 RS
15 days ago
Porsche Unveils Vision 357 Speedster At The Goodwood Festival Of Speed
Porsche Unveils Vision 357 Speedster At The Goodwood Festival Of Speed
17 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.9
10
Used 2018 Honda Jazz V CVT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 15,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Honda WR-V VX MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2018 Honda WR-V

wishlist
  • 26,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
8.4
10
Used 2019 Honda City ZX CVT for sale

2019 Honda City ZX

wishlist
  • 44,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
11.00 L
₹ 24,636/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
Porsche Cayenne
Starts at ₹ 1.36 Crore
0
8.0
10
c&b expert Rating

Porsche Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now

Certified Cars Banner