New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch its first all new product since 2019. The last all-new car that the company brought to the country was the SPresso and since then we have had facelifts and updates to certain products to make them more relevant in the market. The new-gen Celerio then, marks the beginning of an assault of new products from the company in India. The new generation of the Celerio will be launched on November 10 and we tell you about what to expect from the hatchback.

As per leaked details, the Indo-Japanese is likely to offer the Celerio hatchback in a total of 7 variants across four trim choices - LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+. Out of seven variants, four trims will be offered with a manual gearbox, while the remaining three trims will get an AMT.

As for colours, the car will come in six single-tone shades - Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, Solid Fire Red, Speedy Blue and Caffeine Brown. The company is already accepting pre-bookings for the new Celerio with an upfront payment of Rs. 11,000.

The soon-to-be-launched Celerio will be based on the brand's Heartect platform. It is expected to be bigger than its predecessor. Visually, the new-gen Celerio will get a new silhouette, featuring a more tall-boy-ish design and all-new styling. It will sport a new grille, new headlamps, circular fog lamps, body-coloured door handles and ORVMs with integrated turn signal lights, new LED tail lamps, and more.

The Celerio will come with features like Smartplay Studio 2.0 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car is also expected to get improved seats, upholstery, auto climate control and more. In terms of safety, the car is likely to get standard safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts, rear parking camera, seat belt reminder and high-speed alert.

The 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio hatchback is expected to be powered by a new K-Series petrol engine. The outgoing model gets a BS6-compliant 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10B unit. The motor makes 66 bhp and 90 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional 5-speed AMT unit. As the current model is offered with CNG as an option, we expect Maruti could continue to offer the same with the new-gen model.