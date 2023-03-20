New Hyundai Verna Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect

Hyundai India is all set to launch the 2023 Verna sedan tomorrow, on March 21. In addition to the design and styling updates, the new-gen Hyundai Verna will also come with a host of new features a tech. And a lot of them will be first- or best-in-segment offerings like heated seats or level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). It will be the first launch from the Korean carmaker for this calendar year, and here’s everything you can expect from the 2023 Hyundai Verna sedan.

1. The 2023 Hyundai Verna launching in India is the sixth-generation version of the car globally. The car will be available in four variants - EX, S, SX and SX(O) – and with two engine options.

2. Now, the outgoing model was priced in India somewhere between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom) however, given the number of premium upgrades and tech on offer, we would expect Hyundai to price the car somewhere in the range of Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. While the actual car is yet to be revealed, based on spy photos and teaser images we can tell you that the car will get an all-new look that will be much sharper, premium and sportier than the outgoing model. Expect to see features like full LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and LED taillights along with sporty alloy wheels.

4. The cabin too will get a new look with a redesigned dashboard featuring a single unit display with two screens - a 10.25-inch touchscreen and a similarly sized digital instrument cluster. The air-con system meanwhile will get touch-sensitive controls that also double up as controls for the infotainment unit. Hyundai has also confirmed that the sedan will get a Bose sound system as well as heated and ventilated seats. Also, expect to see a more advanced version of its Bluelink connected car tech.

5. The Verna will also come with ADAS features such as forward collision warning and avoidance (including cars, pedestrians, cycles and junction turning) assist, blind spot collision warning and avoidance assist, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, driver attention warning, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, high beam assist, lead vehicle departure alert and rear cross-traffic warning and avoidance assist. Hyundai says that its ADAS functions are based on onboard sensors, cameras and radar (front and rear) to detect obstacles and initiate corrective action.

6. On the safety front, the Verna will come with six airbags as standard as well as three-point seatbelts for all occupants as well as seat belt reminders for all seats. Hyundai’s sixth-gen compact sedan will also pack in ISOFIX child seat anchorages, auto headlamps, keyless entry, stability control, hill start assist, front and rear parking sensors, cornering lamps, tyre pressure monitoring and all-wheel disc brakes.

7. Engine options will include - a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Gearbox options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox, CVT (naturally aspirated petrol only) and a 7-speed DCT (turbo-petrol only). There is no diesel engine option. Also, the engines will comply with the upcoming RDE (Real Driving Emission) norms and will be compatible with E20 fuel as well (petrol with a 20 per cent blend of ethanol).