New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 Unveiled With A V12 Mill

Ever since Mercedes-Benz unveiled the new-generation S-Class last year, we were curiously waiting for the new range-topping Maybach variants. While the Maybach V8 was already showcased earlier, the ultra-opulent V12 too is finally here. The new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 has been unveiled with the V12 motor under its hood and no points for guessing that it will lock horns with the Bentley W12 range. The German carmaker has quietly unveiled the Mercedes-Maybach S680 on Daimler's media site and it's not very different from the V8 variant in terms of looks.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 V12 remains identical to the V8 trim on the inside.

The Mercedes-Maybach S680 V12 adores the same two-tone paint and generous use of chrome as seen on the V8 model unveiled last year. However, it gets sexier looking and more elegant multi-spoke wheels. Quite obviously, the major upgrade here is under its hood where a 6.0-litre, twin-turbo V12 engine replaces the V8. This one is tuned to churn out 612 bhp and a humongous 1000 Nm of peak torque.

The 6.0-litre, twin-turbo V12 motor is a carryover from the previous-generation S650.

The engine is a straight carryover from the previous-generation Maybach S650, with slightly different tuning depending on the market. In this configuration, this colossal of a sedan clocks triple-digit speeds in just 4.4 seconds and can in-turn tick a top-speed of 209 kmph.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class S680 V12 gets new and sexier looking multi-spoke alloy wheels.

For the first time, this range-topping V12 gets the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. In the S680, 69 per cent of the power goes to the rear wheels while the remaining 31 per cent goes up front. The engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission which does the duty of channelising the power output to all the four wheels. The S-Class Maybach S680 V12 is almost 5.3 metre in length and so a four-wheel steering setup is not a surprise for us.

