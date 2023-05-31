  • Home
Mercedes-Maybach Unveils Night Series Design Pack For S-Class, GLS And EQS Globally

The Night Series pack offers buyers the option to do up the Maybachs in more subdued colours for a stealthier look.
31-May-23 02:28 PM IST
Mercedes-Maybach has introduced a new Night Series package for its model range. The new package provides the customers with the option of speccing up the Maybach S-Class, GLS and EQS SUV in more subdued colours as well as darkening out the chrome trim.
 

 

Starting with the S-Class, the Maybach S’ chrome trimming now gets a darkened finish throughout the exterior. Rose gold detailing can also be found in select places such as within the headlights. The paint shades follow suit with buyers able to choose dual-tone paint shades in a mix of blacks, greys and whites. The alloy wheels too are finished in black with the spoke designs unique to the Night Series model. The interior too follows a similar theme with either an all-black or a dual-tone black and white upholstery option. The cabin also features herringbone wood trim with aluminium accents and plush carpeting.
 

 

The Maybach EQS SUV and the Maybach GLS follow a similar theme with chrome embellishments featuring a blacked-out treatment accentuating the more subdued exterior colour options. Both SUVs get the same unique dark-finished alloy wheels as the S-class.

 

Updates to the cabin in both models are also similar with either predominantly black or white and black-dual tone upholstery.
 

The EQS EV SUV and S-Class Night Series models are expected to go on sale later this year, while the GLS SUV Night Series will be available in early 2024. 

