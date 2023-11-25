Login

New Porsche Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch One-Off Wears Special Paint With Real Gold

Unveiled alongside the latest generation of the sports sedan, the Panamera Sonderwunsch’s interior is still under wraps as it is yet to be finished.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 25, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Panamera Turbo ‘Sonderwunsch’ is a bespoke creation from Porsche’s Exclusive Manufaktur division.
  • Clear coat of the Sonderwunsch Panamera contains flakes vapourised with real gold.
  • Interior of the first one-off new Panamera will be completed and revealed in 2024.

As with every other model, Porsche will offer an extensive range of customisation options for the all-new Panamera. However, for customers who want something bespoke, the carmaker has revived its ‘Sonderwunsch’ (which translates to ‘special request’) programme, and unveiled the first example of the third-gen Panamera to be produced as a one-off under this programme. The Porsche Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch was revealed alongside the standard model at the world premiere event in Shanghai, to inspire potential customers in China – which also happens to be the biggest market for the Panamera – to place an order for a ‘highly individualised’ version for themselves.

 

Also Read: New Porsche Panamera Debuts In China; Turbo PHEV Packs 670 BHP V8 And 90 KM Electric-Only Range

 

The Sonderwunsch's 21-inch centre-lock wheels are finished in Avium Metallic.

 

Created by Porsche’s Exclusive Manufaktur division, the Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch features a two-tone exterior paint job, combining ‘Leblon Violet Metallic’ with a hint of chestnut, with a solid black lower down. The party piece is the clear coat of the car, which incorporates flakes vapourised with real gold, which Porsche says adds visual depth to the paint. Also included are ‘Avium Metallic’ pinstripes with an integrated Sonderwunsch logo, and the 21-inch centre-lock wheels and window frames are also finished in Avium Metallic. While Porsche hasn’t disclosed details, it’s a given that Sonderwunsch commissions will be far pricier than any standard customisation options that the carmaker extends on its regular offerings.

 

Sonderwunsch commissions are expected to be considerably pricier than the standard ‘Exclusive’ customisation options.

 

“Our customers value the option of adding their personal touch to the design of their car. The Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch based on the new Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid shows how flexibly and precisely we can fulfil these wishes as a vision of a customer’s dream. Specially created colour tones, individual accents, and planning down to the last detail have transformed the Panamera into a genuinely unique car,” said Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing.

 

The Sonderwunsch model is based on the Turbo E-Hybrid variant of the new Panamera, which is powered by a heavily upgraded 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine. The V8 is now paired with a plug-in hybrid system, and the 140 kW electric motor is now housed within the gearbox itself, which is said to reduce weight and enhance performance efficiency. Combined power output is 670 bhp and 930 Nm of torque, giving the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid a 0-100 kmph time of just 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 315 kmph. The new Panamera will debut in India early in 2024.

# Porsche# Porsche Panamera# Porsche Panamera Turbo# Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid# New Porsche Panamera# petrol# petrol cars# automatic cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
22,376 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.85 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2012 Honda City
6.5
0
10
2012 Honda City
84,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 4.20 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
6.2
0
10
2013 Audi A6
77,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 8.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 BMW X1
7.0
0
10
2014 BMW X1
44,300 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A3
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A3
47,549 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
7.3
0
10
2016 Volvo V40
76,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A3
7.3
0
10
2015 Audi A3
40,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.75 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
2013 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
76,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 8.50 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2015 Toyota Fortuner
7.7
0
10
2015 Toyota Fortuner
1,30,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
7.4
0
10
2015 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
62,500 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.90 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Research More on Panamera

Porsche Panamera
6.6
0
10

Porsche Panamera

Starts at ₹ 1.58 - 2.76 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View Panamera Specifications
View Panamera Features

Popular Porsche Models

Porsche Boxster
Porsche Boxster

₹ 1.52 - 1.72 Crore

Porsche Panamera
Porsche Panamera

₹ 1.58 - 2.76 Crore

Porsche 911
Porsche 911

₹ 1.86 - 3.35 Crore

Porsche Cayman
Porsche Cayman

₹ 1.48 - 2.74 Crore

Porsche Macan
Porsche Macan

₹ 85.17 Lakh - 1.47 Crore

Porsche Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.36 - 1.93 Crore

Porsche Taycan
Porsche Taycan

₹ 1.61 - 2.44 Crore

Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe

₹ 1.42 - 2.57 Crore

Porsche Taycan Turismo
Porsche Taycan Turismo

₹ 1.74 - 2.14 Crore

Upcoming Cars

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Emflux Motors One
Emflux Motors One

Expected Price :

₹ 5.5 - 6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into Vietnam
TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into Vietnam
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-15958 second ago

This marks the company's second significant global expansion, the prior being its entry into the European market.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Crosses 1000 Unit Sales In India
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Crosses 1000 Unit Sales In India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-15884 second ago

Since its inception in January 2023, the flagship EV has crossed 1000 units of sales in India.

Made-in-India Nissan Magnite AMT launched in South Africa
Made-in-India Nissan Magnite AMT launched in South Africa
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-9185 second ago

The AMT version is available in three variants there, namely Visia, Acenta, and Acenta Plus.

Say Ta Ta To The Audi TT; Final Example Rolls Off Production Line
Say Ta Ta To The Audi TT; Final Example Rolls Off Production Line
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-9163 second ago

The last Tourist Trophy left the halls of the Gyor factory, ending its iconic 25 year run.

Defender vs The Mountains: Over 1000 Kms Across The Himalayan Ranges
Defender vs The Mountains: Over 1000 Kms Across The Himalayan Ranges
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-3083 second ago

Organised by JLR India's experience partner, Cougar Motorsport, the Defender Journeys saw us drive from Srinagar to Pangong Tso, covering a distance of over 1000 km in a Defender 110.

The Bagnaia VS Martin Grand Finale Showdown In Valencia: Everything You Need To Know
The Bagnaia VS Martin Grand Finale Showdown In Valencia: Everything You Need To Know
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

59 minutes ago

With 21 points separating them going into the final round in Valencia, only one Ducati will reign supreme in 2023, will it be back to back titles for Pecco or the first ever satellite team upset at the hands of Jorge Martin?

Green NCAP Publishes Test Ratings For Tesla Model S, MG5 EV and BMW X1
Green NCAP Publishes Test Ratings For Tesla Model S, MG5 EV and BMW X1
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The latest evaluation features two electric models from Tesla and MG, along with a petrol-powered car from BMW.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Revealed: Motoverse Edition Priced At Rs. 4.25 Lakh
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Revealed: Motoverse Edition Priced At Rs. 4.25 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

Royal Enfield took the wraps off the Shotgun 650, the newest motorcycle from its 650 cc platform at the 2023 Royal Enfield Motoverse in Goa.

All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Rivals: Price Comparison
All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Rivals: Price Comparison
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

With the prices of the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan out, here is how it stacks up against its rivals.

All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 2.69 Lakh
All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan Launched; Prices Begin At Rs. 2.69 Lakh
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan is a completely new motorcycle with a new engine, new chassis, and new features and electronics.

New Porsche Panamera Debuts In China; Turbo PHEV Packs 670 BHP V8 And 90 KM Electric-Only Range
New Porsche Panamera Debuts In China; Turbo PHEV Packs 670 BHP V8 And 90 KM Electric-Only Range
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Now in its third generation, the Panamera retains the design and shape of the outgoing model with evolutionary tweaks; adaptive air suspension among highlights.

Maserati Grecale SUV India Launch Slated For Early 2024; All-Electric Grecale Folgore To Follow
Maserati Grecale SUV India Launch Slated For Early 2024; All-Electric Grecale Folgore To Follow
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

3 days ago

Maserati will start accepting bookings in India for its smallest SUV yet in December

Mahindra Yet To Deliver 2.86 Lakh SUVs, No Relief In Waiting Period For Top-Spec XUV700, Thar RWD
Mahindra Yet To Deliver 2.86 Lakh SUVs, No Relief In Waiting Period For Top-Spec XUV700, Thar RWD
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

14 days ago

The Mahindra Scorpio family accounts for the highest number of pending orders at present with close to 1.20 lakh open bookings.

2024 Porsche Panamera Interior Revealed; Global Debut On November 24
2024 Porsche Panamera Interior Revealed; Global Debut On November 24
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

16 days ago

The interior of the next-generation of the Panamera is heavily inspired from the Cayenne and Taycan’s interiors.

Lotus Cars To Enter India On November 9, 2023
Lotus Cars To Enter India On November 9, 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 days ago

The company is expected to initially only make one model available with plans to offer the rest of its global line-up going forward.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • New Porsche Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch One-Off Wears Special Paint With Real Gold
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved