New Porsche Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch One-Off Wears Special Paint With Real Gold
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 25, 2023
Highlights
- The Panamera Turbo ‘Sonderwunsch’ is a bespoke creation from Porsche’s Exclusive Manufaktur division.
- Clear coat of the Sonderwunsch Panamera contains flakes vapourised with real gold.
- Interior of the first one-off new Panamera will be completed and revealed in 2024.
As with every other model, Porsche will offer an extensive range of customisation options for the all-new Panamera. However, for customers who want something bespoke, the carmaker has revived its ‘Sonderwunsch’ (which translates to ‘special request’) programme, and unveiled the first example of the third-gen Panamera to be produced as a one-off under this programme. The Porsche Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch was revealed alongside the standard model at the world premiere event in Shanghai, to inspire potential customers in China – which also happens to be the biggest market for the Panamera – to place an order for a ‘highly individualised’ version for themselves.
Also Read: New Porsche Panamera Debuts In China; Turbo PHEV Packs 670 BHP V8 And 90 KM Electric-Only Range
The Sonderwunsch's 21-inch centre-lock wheels are finished in Avium Metallic.
Created by Porsche’s Exclusive Manufaktur division, the Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch features a two-tone exterior paint job, combining ‘Leblon Violet Metallic’ with a hint of chestnut, with a solid black lower down. The party piece is the clear coat of the car, which incorporates flakes vapourised with real gold, which Porsche says adds visual depth to the paint. Also included are ‘Avium Metallic’ pinstripes with an integrated Sonderwunsch logo, and the 21-inch centre-lock wheels and window frames are also finished in Avium Metallic. While Porsche hasn’t disclosed details, it’s a given that Sonderwunsch commissions will be far pricier than any standard customisation options that the carmaker extends on its regular offerings.
Sonderwunsch commissions are expected to be considerably pricier than the standard ‘Exclusive’ customisation options.
“Our customers value the option of adding their personal touch to the design of their car. The Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch based on the new Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid shows how flexibly and precisely we can fulfil these wishes as a vision of a customer’s dream. Specially created colour tones, individual accents, and planning down to the last detail have transformed the Panamera into a genuinely unique car,” said Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing.
The Sonderwunsch model is based on the Turbo E-Hybrid variant of the new Panamera, which is powered by a heavily upgraded 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine. The V8 is now paired with a plug-in hybrid system, and the 140 kW electric motor is now housed within the gearbox itself, which is said to reduce weight and enhance performance efficiency. Combined power output is 670 bhp and 930 Nm of torque, giving the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid a 0-100 kmph time of just 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 315 kmph. The new Panamera will debut in India early in 2024.
