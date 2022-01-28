Nissan Expands Magnite Exports To 13 New Markets, Bookings Cross 78,000 Units In India

Nissan India has begun exports of the Magnite to 13 new markets, taking the total overseas markets to a total of 15, the company said in a statement. The Nissan Magnite has been a gamechanger for the automaker developed not just for India but other emerging markets as well. The subcompact SUV did exceedingly well in its first year of sales and is bringing in good numbers for the automaker. Nissan also announced that the automaker has received over 78,000 bookings for the model in India since its launch in December 2020. The Nissan Magnite is the first global product to launch under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan.

Nissan chairperson for Africa, Middle East, India, Europe, and Oceania region, Guillaume Cartier said, "Magnite is an exceptional car and a fantastic showcase for Nissan design and engineering, as well as the strength and expertise of Indian manufacturing. I'm excited that customers in many more markets will be able to experience Magnite. It is a great example of Nissan's innovative approach in bringing engaging products, with a strong and uniquely 'Nissan' identity, to our customers.

Exports first began to South Africa and Indonesia, which later expanded to Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania, and Malawi.

Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India, said, "Nissan Magnite is a true reflection of Nissan's philosophy of 'Make in India, Make for the World". We are proud to export the 'Big, Bold and Beautiful' Nissan Magnite to 15 markets across the globe. It demonstrates the universal appeal of great design, performance, and value."

Biju Balendran, MD and CEO, Renault Nissan Automotive Private Ltd, (RNAIPL) said: It's a great testament - both to the car itself as well as our India team - that within just a year of launch, we are now exporting Magnite to an increasing number of overseas markets."

Nissan says that over 42,000 Magnite SUVs have been produced in Chennai over the past year despite Covid-19 challenges and the semiconductor shortage. The majority of volumes have been contributed by domestic sales, while the company has shipped 6,344 units overseas so far.