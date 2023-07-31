Nissan India Announces Free Monsoon Check-Up Camp For Customers In India

Nissan Motor India has announced a free monsoon check-up camp that commenced on July 15 and will continue till September 15, 2023. This camp is available at all authorised workshops serving Nissan and Datsun vehicles all over India. So, if you own a Nissan or Datsun vehicle, this is an opportunity to get your car checked and ready for the rainy season.

Booking an appointment for the monsoon check-up camp is easy. Customers can use the Nissan Connect app or visit the Nissan India website to book a service appointment. Alternatively, they can also visit authorised workshops directly to book their appointment. The check-up camp will include a comprehensive 30-point inspection, covering various aspects of the car. This includes a free battery check, an inspection of the exterior and interior, an underbody check, and a road test. As a bonus, customers will also receive a complimentary top wash for their vehicles.

But that's not all - there are some additional benefits for customers during the monsoon check-up camp. They can avail of discounts of up to 10per cent on wiper blades and up to 20 per cent on labour costs, including brake pad replacement. These discounts can help customers save on essential services and parts for their cars.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, stated, “At Nissan, we pride ourselves on providing a meaningful car ownership experience that sets us apart. The monsoon camp is one of the many ways Nissan is delivering on its proposition of hassle-free ownership and exceptional aftersales that meets customers’ evolving needs and exceeds their expectations.”

Nissan's previous nationwide free monsoon camp received an overwhelming response, with over 12,000 customers participating. Also, Nissan has expanded its network of customer touchpoints by adding 19 new touchpoints in FY 2022-23. These will include 14 showrooms and five service workshops in key cities across the Northern and Southern regions of India, making it even more convenient for customers to access Nissan's services.