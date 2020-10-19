New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Nissan Magnite Teased Ahead Of Official Debut This Week

The Nissan Magnite is all set to make its global debut this week, on October 21, 2020. It's the first sub-4 metre SUV from the carmaker, and it will be based on the same CMF-A+ platform as the Renault Triber.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Published:
eye
0  Views
The upcoming Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV will make its global debut on October 21, 2020 expand View Photos
The upcoming Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV will make its global debut on October 21, 2020

Highlights

  • The new Nissan Magnite will be unveiled on October 21, 2020
  • The new Nissan Magnite will be underpinned by the CMF-A+ platform
  • The Nissan Magnite will get premium exterior and interior design

The much-anticipated Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV is all set to be unveiled in India this week, on October 21, and ahead of its official debut, the carmaker has released a new teaser video announcing its arrival. The teaser gives us a speak-peak at the sub-4 metre SUV, which judging by the looks of it, will come with LED headlamps, and LED daytime running lights, a sculpted design, faux skid plates, along with bold alloys, roof rails, and two-tone exterior treatment. The fact that the company is showcasing the production-spec Nissan Magnite now indicates that the SUV might be launched this year itself, possibly around Diwali 2020.

Also Read: Production-Spec Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Global Unveil Date Announced

The new Nissan Magnite is built, on Renault-Nissan Alliance's CMF-A+ platform, which currently underpins the Renault Triber MPV in India. The Magnite will be the second product to employ this architecture, and visually, it is expected to retain most of the design elements of the concept car, as indicated by the recent spy photos of the SUV.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Concept Unveiled

gqnlq5uk

The Nissan Magnite comes with a large, hexagonal grille with shape headlamps, sculpted bonnet and beefy bumper

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Patent Images Leaked

Upfront, the SUV will come with a large hexagonal grille, flanked by the new LED headlamps, and L-shaped LED daytime running lamps housed within the bumper. The bonnet comes with some bold, sculpted lines while the wheel arches get beefy cladding, also the ORVMs will come with integrated LED turn signal lights. Other exterior features include sporty dual-tone alloy wheels, beefy rear bumper, and LED taillights. The interior of the SUV is yet to be revealed, however, based on the interior of the concept car, the cabin too is expected to receive a premium treatment.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Spotted Testing Sans Camouflage For The First Time

frkrfvec

The new Magnite will also come with sporty dual tone alloy wheels, with LED taillamps and a beefy rear bumper

0 Comments

Under the hood, the upcoming Nissan Magnite is likely to feature the same 1.0-litre Energy petrol engine the powers the Renault Triber right now, which is tuned to make 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 5-speed manual and an AMT transmission. However, Nissan could also introduce the turbocharged version of the engine, which was showcased by Renault at the 2020 Auto Expo. But we can only confirm these details once the SUV is unveiled.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Is Available On All Variants
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Is Available On All Variants
Nissan Magnite Teased Ahead Of Official Debut This Week
Nissan Magnite Teased Ahead Of Official Debut This Week
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
MotoGP: Alex Rins Wins Aragon GP; Alex Marquez Claims Podium For Honda
MotoGP: Alex Rins Wins Aragon GP; Alex Marquez Claims Podium For Honda
Porsche Sells More Than 10,000 Units Of The Taycan EV Worldwide In 9 Months
Porsche Sells More Than 10,000 Units Of The Taycan EV Worldwide In 9 Months
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Nissan Magnite Teased Ahead Of Official Debut This Week
Nissan Magnite Teased Ahead Of Official Debut This Week
Red Bull Threatens To Quit Formula 1 
Red Bull Threatens To Quit Formula 1 
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Is Available On All Variants
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Is Available On All Variants
Ola To Set-up New Tech Centre In Pune, Will Hire 1,000 Engineers: Report
Ola To Set-up New Tech Centre In Pune, Will Hire 1,000 Engineers: Report
Ultraviolette Raises Undisclosed Amount From GoFrugal Technologies In Series B Funding
Ultraviolette Raises Undisclosed Amount From GoFrugal Technologies In Series B Funding
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
MotoGP: Alex Rins Wins Aragon GP; Alex Marquez Claims Podium For Honda
MotoGP: Alex Rins Wins Aragon GP; Alex Marquez Claims Podium For Honda
Porsche Worldwide Sales Drop By 5% In 9 Months
Porsche Worldwide Sales Drop By 5% In 9 Months
Jonathan Rea Crowned World Superbike Champion For The 6th Consecutive Year
Jonathan Rea Crowned World Superbike Champion For The 6th Consecutive Year
Porsche Sells More Than 10,000 Units Of The Taycan EV Worldwide In 9 Months
Porsche Sells More Than 10,000 Units Of The Taycan EV Worldwide In 9 Months
BMW Group Posts Sales Growth Of 8.6% In Q3 2020
BMW Group Posts Sales Growth Of 8.6% In Q3 2020
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Jaguar Land Rover To Use Plastic Waste For Interior Trims
Jaguar Land Rover To Use Plastic Waste For Interior Trims
Driverless Race Steps Up With Cruise Allowed To Drive Empty In San Francisco
Driverless Race Steps Up With Cruise Allowed To Drive Empty In San Francisco
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Will Be Available On All Variants
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Will Be Available On All Variants
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

Expected Price
₹ 6 - 8 Lakh
Expected Launch
Jan 2021
SUV
Petrol
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
emi
Check On-Road Price
TVS Apache Sales Milestone, Nissan Magnite, Delhi EV Policy
02:32
TVS Apache Sales Milestone, Nissan Magnite, Delhi EV Policy
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 12-Oct-20 07:37 PM IST
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
03:57
Nissan Magnite | Toyota Urban Cruiser | BMW 320d Sport Launched
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Aug-20 09:17 PM IST
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Rearview
Nissan Magnite Frontview
Nissan Magnite Frontview
Nissan Magnite Dashboard
Nissan Magnite Dashboard
Nissan Magnite Seating Sideview
Nissan Magnite Seating Sideview
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Will Be Available On All Variants
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Will Be Available On All Variants
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time In India
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
Maruti Suzuki Unveils Special Offers For Government Employees With Benefits Up To Rs. 11,000
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
2020 Hyundai i20 Reaches Dealership Ahead Of India Launch
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities