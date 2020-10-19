Nissan Magnite Teased Ahead Of Official Debut This Week

The much-anticipated Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV is all set to be unveiled in India this week, on October 21, and ahead of its official debut, the carmaker has released a new teaser video announcing its arrival. The teaser gives us a speak-peak at the sub-4 metre SUV, which judging by the looks of it, will come with LED headlamps, and LED daytime running lights, a sculpted design, faux skid plates, along with bold alloys, roof rails, and two-tone exterior treatment. The fact that the company is showcasing the production-spec Nissan Magnite now indicates that the SUV might be launched this year itself, possibly around Diwali 2020.

The new Nissan Magnite is built, on Renault-Nissan Alliance's CMF-A+ platform, which currently underpins the Renault Triber MPV in India. The Magnite will be the second product to employ this architecture, and visually, it is expected to retain most of the design elements of the concept car, as indicated by the recent spy photos of the SUV.

The Nissan Magnite comes with a large, hexagonal grille with shape headlamps, sculpted bonnet and beefy bumper

Upfront, the SUV will come with a large hexagonal grille, flanked by the new LED headlamps, and L-shaped LED daytime running lamps housed within the bumper. The bonnet comes with some bold, sculpted lines while the wheel arches get beefy cladding, also the ORVMs will come with integrated LED turn signal lights. Other exterior features include sporty dual-tone alloy wheels, beefy rear bumper, and LED taillights. The interior of the SUV is yet to be revealed, however, based on the interior of the concept car, the cabin too is expected to receive a premium treatment.

The new Magnite will also come with sporty dual tone alloy wheels, with LED taillamps and a beefy rear bumper

Under the hood, the upcoming Nissan Magnite is likely to feature the same 1.0-litre Energy petrol engine the powers the Renault Triber right now, which is tuned to make 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 5-speed manual and an AMT transmission. However, Nissan could also introduce the turbocharged version of the engine, which was showcased by Renault at the 2020 Auto Expo. But we can only confirm these details once the SUV is unveiled.

